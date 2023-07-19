Kadiska Receives ISO-27001:2022 Security Certification for its Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Platform

Kadiska ISO-27001 Certified ISMS Security DEM Platform

Kadiska’s ISO-27001:2022 certified best practices for the development and maintenance of its platform assure customer data integrity and confidentiality.

This certification is important to our customers who use Kadiska to provide a superior digital experience and gain a competitive edge while upholding stringent security requirements.”” — Gilles Huguenin, CEO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadiska, a leading provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced today it has achieved ISO-27001:2002 security certification for its platform’s information security management system. The certification was awarded following a comprehensive audit by the BSI Group, a global leader in ISO-27001 certification since contributing to the standard’s origin.

With its cutting-edge DEM platform, Kadiska delivers end-to-end observability into the performance of cloud and internet-powered networks and applications to help enterprises optimize the digital experience of their customers and employees.

The ISO-27001:2022 certification assures that Kadiska follows best practices in the development and maintenance of its SaaS platform, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of customer data. It solidifies Kadiska's position as a trusted provider of solutions that drive digital business performance while safeguarding sensitive information.

"Kadiska's ISO-27001:2022 certification underscores its dedication to maintaining the highest level of security and data governance for our global enterprise customers," said Gilles Huguenin, CEO of Kadiska. "This certification is especially important in industries like retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and financial services who use Kadiska to provide a superior digital experience and gain a competitive edge while upholding stringent security requirements.”

The Kadiska platforms’ ability to monitor end-to-end network connectivity from Wi-Fi to cloud, internet, SD WAN and hybrid networks also helps enterprises introduce and manage the performance of modern SASE/CASB security solutions, ensuring SaaS and web-based applications run at peak performance across an organizations’ onsite, remote and mobile workforce.

ISO-27001 Certificate

Kadiska ISO-27001 Certificate of Registration - IS 775522 - 2023-06-22

About Kadiska

Kadiska is a trusted provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions used by leading enterprises to optimize business performance, employee productivity and customer experience. Kadiska helps organizations thrive in the digital landscape with complete insight into the real user experience of SaaS and cloud applications, and the performance of the internet-based networks they depend on.

Kadiska.com • Linkedin.com/company/kadiska

Media Contact: Colombe Rousseau, PR@kadiska.com

About BSI Group

BSI Group is a global leader in ISO-27001 certification, renowned for its expertise and strong track record providing reliable certification services to organizations operating in over 190 countries, helping them improve their information security practices and demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding sensitive data.

A founding member of ISO, BSI Group is one of the leading pioneering organizations in standardization, training and certification. BSI Group defined the first standards relating to the management of information security (BS 7799) which inspired ISO-27001 at its origin.

BSIgroup.com

