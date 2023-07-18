Xeriant Outlines Immediate Initiatives Toward NEXBOARD™ Commercialization

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announces today a series of initiatives toward the launch of NEXBOARD™ into the green building materials market. These next steps to mass commercialization follow the development of a precision controlled, high-volume manufacturing system for NEXBOARD composite construction panels, a proprietary process which delivers quality and uniformity with large-scale production output.



"Over the past few months, we have been extensively analyzing and testing various production methods to identify the optimal and most cost-efficient process. Simultaneously, we were positioning Xeriant on the best possible footing to advance the commercialization process, as we meet certain product development milestones. Now that we have established an industrial-scale solution, we are able to execute a path to mass production and sales. At this time, we invite our shareholders to follow our progress as we position NEXBOARD to become a truly transformative product for the building materials industry," commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. "As a result of ongoing discussions with prominent homebuilders, which have spanned more than a year, and we are thrilled to produce NEXBOARD samples tailored to meet their unique performance demands and immediate testing requirements."

The following next steps are initiatives at various levels of completion. Some are in extremely advanced stages:

Expanding the production of sample NEXBOARD panels, incorporating adjustments to the composite mix, refining input materials to achieve a more homogeneous dispersion of the fiber component, and optimizing weight, strength, fire resistance, and other properties in a cost-effective manner



Collaborating with prominent homebuilders who have shown interest in NEXBOARD, reviewing testing protocols, and dispatching samples for analysis, testing, and certifications suitable for various construction applications



Sharing test results and feedback received from homebuilders and third-party testing agencies, with a particular emphasis on essential tests for composite materials in the construction industry, such as fire resistance tests (NFPA 286 and ASTM E84) and mechanical tests relating to durability and strength



Closing sales and securing purchase orders from major homebuilders, and potentially forming strategic partnerships, once the various tests are successfully completed



Securing financing for the equipment and facilities, which may be dependent upon the quality and size of purchase orders



Procuring proprietary machinery and specialized equipment, utilizing the latest advances in materials processing technology, with robotics automation and digital programming



Establishing a robust supply chain by forging relationships with reliable sources of large quantities of post-industrial plastic and cardboard waste, ensuring a consistent and high-quality input material supply. This factor is vital for achieving uniformity in NEXBOARD panels concerning appearance and performance properties



Selecting a location for the processing and manufacturing facilities based primarily on the availability of large and steady quantities of input material



Increasing patent protection for NEXBOARD related to the proprietary manufacturing process



About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of emerging aerospace technologies, including next generation air and spacecraft, and advanced eco-friendly materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industry sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www. xeriant.com

