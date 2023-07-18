Asia Broadband Sells Out Initial Gold-Backed Baboons NFT Collection

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s proprietary Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection titled the “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC) has been completely minted and is now officially sold out. This initial collection from AABB is backed by physical gold and it is the first gold mine-to-NFT backed project, similarly to the Company’s AABBG token. The GBMC collection had limited release of 8,888 NFTS that are each backed by a ½ gram of gold. And only 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection received a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. GBMC holders are part of an exciting project roadmap, which includes future staking, spinoff collections, metaverse entertainment and potentially a limited edition Golden Baboon Tequila Bottle.



Now that the GBMC collection is sold out, NFT collectors and enthusiasts can purchase Golden Baboons NFTs on the secondary market from popular sites such as LooksRare.org, X2Y2.io, and MemeNFT.com

AABB would like to thank its shareholders, token holders and all the NFT enthusiasts that have participated for their robust interest and support of the Company’s first NFT project. Additionally, AABB’s growth expectations for its NFT segment and the GBMC collection have continued to rise as major companies such as Amazon, Google and Meta are expanding into the Web3 business sector.

“We had a strong interest and demand for our unique gold mine-to-NFT backed project from the beginning and that continued all the way through to the sell out. The Golden Baboons NFT project has grown into a strong community similar to our shareholder base. The GBMC team has done an amazing job educating our NFT purchasers and shareholders about NFT qualities, digital wallets, blockchains and decentralized finance, while building a fun environment filled with weekly activities and events. By owning our Golden Baboons, our Mining Club holders gain access to the community’s Book Club, Bingo, Poker, 8-Ball, Scavenger Hunts and upcoming Fantasy Sports leagues,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.





About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:



General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Exchange Support: https://aabbexchange.com/faq/ Token Support: https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/ www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.AABBExchange.com www.AABBGoldToken.com www.PayAABB.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a667d57-654b-4ea1-a796-96344a7b0523