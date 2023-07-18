Paytronix Appoints Jeff Hindman as New CEO; Founder Andrew Robbins Becomes Executive Chairman

Industry vet and current Paytronix board member Hindman will work alongside the executive leadership team to drive future solutions as the restaurant and convenience store industries rapidly evolve.

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that industry veteran and current Paytronix Board member Jeff Hindman has been appointed company Chief Executive Officer, and that founder and current CEO Andrew Robbins will assume the new role of Executive Chairman. These moves will help position Paytronix to accelerate its growth and expand the footprint of its digital guest engagement platform to help customers around the world excel as the industry evolves.



Hindman’s appointment is part of the company’s long-term vision to position Paytronix for the future. Over the past few years, the company has continued to add senior talent, including Chief Customer Officer Andrea Mulligan, Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray, and Chief Marketing Officer Pamela Robertson. Earlier this year, Paytronix introduced a bold new look and feel that signaled to the industry that loyalty has changed, and brands need to think differently about how they keep guests happy and engaged.

“Paytronix continues to revolutionize the way restaurants and convenience stores build and nurture guest relationships. Our exceptional team is driven by a passion to meet the growing industry hunger for more personalized guest experiences and accelerate the pace of innovation needed to do so,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO, Paytronix. “Since its founding, Paytronix has been driven by a team that has continually stayed ahead of the curve, by developing the technologies and tools that propel our clients into the future.

“We have so many advancements launching in market, including AI solutions that help our clients personalize offers to their guests in real time, meaningful infrastructure and security enhancements, and key global partnerships that extend our ability to serve this dynamic and ever-evolving industry,” he said.

Hindman joined the Paytronix Board of Directors in 2022. He is an expert in go-to-market strategy and has led such efforts at several companies, including at NCR, where he headed the hosted solutions team. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO), Hindman was a vital part of the team that led the company to a successful initial public offering. He also has deep expertise guiding technology companies in building channel partnerships that open new markets.

“As a member of the Paytronix Board, Jeff has already had the opportunity to get to know the company, its markets and its customers,” said Nick Cayer, a member of the Paytronix Board of Directors and Managing Director of Great Hill Partners. “His rich background in sales, visionary leadership and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal catalyst to lead the company into the next phase of growth in a dynamic marketplace.”

In his role as executive chairman, Robbins will continue to play an important role in the future of the company, as he will be intensely involved with the Paytronix executive team. He’ll remain active within the organization, focusing his vast experience on strategic initiatives, customer and partner relationships, and product strategy.

“Paytronix has always worked closely in sync with our customers and partners to anticipate and stay ahead of the technology needs of our industry,” said Andrew Robbins, Executive Chairman of Paytronix. “Jeff’s appointment represents a huge milestone for Paytronix. He comes on board as we focus on expanding our industry-leading guest engagement platform into new markets and geographies. Going forward, I’m excited to work on broadening our solution set to incorporate even more advanced tools and technologies, which is a game changer for our clients as they look to differentiate and improve guest engagement.”

Paytronix is the leader in Digital Customer Engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers who seek to build lasting guest relationships. Paytronix continually advances digital guest engagement by developing technologies that uncover new insights about guest attitudes and behaviors that create brand preferences.

