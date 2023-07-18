3DX Industries Continues Its Pursuit of Aerospace Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in state-of-the-art additive manufacturing capabilities, has submitted a bid for Boeing Aerospace through its prime contractor. Boeing is a renowned aerospace industry leader and building on this significant achievement, 3DX Industries is actively forging manufacturing partnerships by presenting compelling proposals to other distinguished aerospace industry leaders.

“As a testament to its commitment to excellence and precision, 3DX Industries conforms to demanding specifications required by Boeing and its prime contractor network. By meeting these rigorous quality standards, 3DX Industries continues to demonstrate its prowess in precision engineering and innovative manufacturing techniques,” states Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries. Mr. Janssen adds, “Our expertise in advanced additive and subtractive manufacturing positions us as a trusted partner for aerospace companies seeking unparalleled manufacturing solutions."

Building upon this accomplishment, 3DX Industries is actively pursuing exclusive manufacturing partnerships with other industry leaders in the aerospace sector. Through leveraging its manufacturing capabilities, 3DX Industries aims to contribute to the advancement of aerospace manufacturing while addressing the evolving needs of the industry. In its pursuit of strategic collaborations, 3DX Industries will be submitting manufacturing proposals to prominent aerospace industry leaders. This includes proposals to companies such as Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

