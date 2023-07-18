Submit Release
Mattr to Host Investor Day in Toronto on December 11th 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it intends to host an investor day on Monday, December 11th, 2023 in downtown Toronto. In addition, the Company will offer an optional tour of its Rexdale facility on December 12th, 2023.

The event will include presentations from Mike Reeves, President and CEO and Tom Holloway, CFO, as well as business leaders from Canada, the United States and Europe.

More details will be released on the Company’s Investor Center closer to the event. To pre-register, please visit https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech


