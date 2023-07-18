Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Joins Forces with ESP Logistics Technology to Enhance Customer Experience Through Quick Critical Alerts

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a company focused on increasing productivity and sustainability through tools like Notify, is excited to announce a long-term partnership with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA), a publicly owned and operated utility responsible for providing safe, high-quality water, sewer, and stormwater services in Pittsburgh, PA.



“PWSA’s vision is to be recognized by our customers as a trusted service provider, and that means providing real-time, accurate information about activities impacting our water service,” said Julie Mechling, Director of Customer Service with PWSA. “Using ESP’s Notify technology we can easily plot locations on a map and deliver a message to those impacted by a water service interruption. Their platform allows us to quickly send critical alerts to our customers.”

ESP’s Notify platform, an advanced communications platform designed to deliver location-based voice, text, and email messages quickly, gives PWSA the ability to communicate planned and emergency alerts to customers and employees on a timely basis. Whether it is about service disruptions, scheduled maintenance, or important announcements, PWSA can ensure that customers receive timely information to minimize inconvenience and enable better planning.

"We are excited to partner with PWSA to revolutionize customer communication through quick critical alerts," said Kevin Scott, customer success manager at ESP. “We look forward to working with them to reach their goals in delivering superior customer service, through our customizable platform.”

This strategic partnership between PWSA and ESP Logistics Technology promises to set new benchmarks for mass communications and customer satisfaction, demonstrating their shared commitment to delivering solutions that benefit their customers.

About ESP

ESP’s mission is to connect the Global Supply Chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform that exponentially increases productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing environmental impact. The flow of goods, from manufacturing and shipping to warehousing and trucking, is a connected ecosystem that currently exists in disparate silos. With services that include geospatial technology and building a data pipeline, the vision is to unearth insights to unlock flow in the logistics and supply chain industries. Additionally, ESP provides our customers with an enterprise-based mass notification and alerting system that enhances workflows through manual or automated texts, emails, and phone calls. For more information, visit www.esplogisticstech.com .

About Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is the largest combined water, sewer and stormwater authority in Pennsylvania, serving a population of approximately 500,000 throughout the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.pgh2o.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Scott

(412) 337-9944 kscott@esplogisticstech.com