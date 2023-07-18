Baby Independent Innovation Announces Winners of 2023 Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced their slate of award winners for the 2023 program.

The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in the rapidly expanding Baby Care industry, and is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within this market. This year’s program attracted more than 1,825 nominations from around the world.

“Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. It's no surprise that 70% of parents gather information about baby care products prior to purchase. When it comes to decisions for a baby’s health and well-being, parents need the peace of mind that the services and products they are purchasing are vetted and take their processes responsibly,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re so excited about this year's round of award winners. It takes more than passion, creativity, and hard work to become an Innovator; it takes commitment. The Independent Innovation Awards are honored to celebrate and highlight this year's winners as they elevate the Baby Care industry to new heights.”

This years’ Baby Independent Innovation Award nominees have been evaluated by a panel of independent judges within the baby care industry, and award winners have demonstrated excellence and ingenuity based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and advanced products and services. Competitive categories include Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, and more.

The 2023 Baby Independent Innovation Award winners are:

Bath & Diapers

Diaper Changer Product of the Year: Chikiroo Baby

Diaper Pail Product of the Year: Ubbi

Diaper Rash Product of the Year: EarthBaby

Disposable Diaper Product of the Year: Coterie

Shampoo Product of the Year: Hello Bello

Swim Diaper Product of the Year: Charlie Banana

Soap Product of the Year: Original Sprout

Sunscreen Product of the Year: Mini Bloom



Health

Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Owlet

Nasal Aspirator Product of the Year: Dr. Noze Best

Towel/Washcloth Product of the Year: Elenest Baby

Touch Screen Monitor Product of the Year: LeapFrog



Nursing & Feeding

Bottle Product of the Year: Ember

Night Bottle Product of the Year: Snoozi

Breast Care Product of the Year: Spectra baby USA

Organic Baby Food Product of the Year: Beech-Nut Nutrition Co.

Tableware Product of the Year: doddl

Breast Pump Innovation of the Year: Willow Innovations



Baby Clothes

Gender Neutral Product of the Year: Gerber® Childrenswear

Sleep Sack Product of the Year: The Ollie World

Swaddle Product of the Year: Swado Swaddle



Car Seat

Car Seat Accessory Product of the Year: Holmbergs Digital Safety AB



Strollers

Jogger Stroller Product of the Year: Joolz

Stroller Wagon Product of the Year: Westfield Outdoors

Stroller Product of the Year: Larktale



Nursery

Crib Product of the Year: Babyletto

Lighting Product of the Year: LumieWorld

Night Light Product of the Year: SNOObie

Rocking Chair Product of the Year: Evolur

Sleep Product of the Year: Dreamland Baby



Marketplace

Baby App of the Year: The Positive Birth Company

Baby Product of the Year: Hubble

About The Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

Contact: Travis Grant, travis@independentinnovationawards.com, Baby Innovation Awards, 949.667.4475