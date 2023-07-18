Else Nutrition Achieves Another WIC Approval: Oklahoma Welcomes Kids Shakes and Toddler Nutrition Products

This Marks further Significant Growth in Product Availability Following Recent Approvals by the Arizona WIC Program and Federal Insurance Billing, with Further WIC Approvals Expected.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), is delighted to announce that its Kids Nutritional Shakes and Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers have been approved by the Oklahoma Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. This authorization comes on the heels of the Company's recent achievements of product approvals in Arizona and under US federal insurance billing, reflecting the continued execution of its strategic vision to broaden the accessibility of plant-based nutrition products across the United States.



Children with specific medical conditions and a physician’s prescription in Oklahoma can take advantage of Else's holistic plant-based nutrition solutions. This includes not only the Else Kids Nutritional Shakes, available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, but also the flagship product, Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers .

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else, states, “Our recent addition to the Oklahoma WIC program, following on the heels of our success in Arizona and recognition by federal insurance billing, is another steppingstone in our mission to reshape access to plant-based nutrition. Our dedicated team at Else is deeply committed to bringing these innovative, plant-based nutritional alternatives to families across the nation. With this recent approval, we've reached yet another community of children who can benefit from our products, and we're excited about the prospect of reaching even more families as we anticipate further WIC approvals in the future."

Else Nutrition's Kids Shakes and Complete Nutrition for Toddlers are carefully crafted with clean, whole-plant ingredients: buckwheat, almond butter, and tapioca. USDA organic, free of gluten, dairy, soy, corn syrup, and GMOs, and void of most common allergens, these products offer families dealing with dietary concerns a comprehensive nutrition solution.

The recent inclusion of Else Nutrition's Kids Shakes and Toddler Complete Nutrition products in the Oklahoma WIC program further expands the company's market footprint, reinforcing its commitment to addressing the nutritional needs of children across the country.

To learn more about Else Nutrition and its range of products, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



