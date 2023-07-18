Snyk Strengthens Leadership Team With Deep Enterprise Expertise, Reinforcing Developer Security Market Leadership

New Leaders Will Enable Snyk to Capitalize on Recent Business Momentum and Further Disrupt Legacy Cybersecurity Industry

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced the appointment of four new senior leaders, bringing a wealth of enterprise experience and distinct expertise to their respective roles. Collectively, these strategic hires significantly bolster the company’s leadership bench , helping to further solidify Snyk’s developer security leadership. Jonaki Egenolf joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Myke Lyons as as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), David Morris as General Counsel and Michael Durso as Senior Vice President (SVP), Sales, Americas, to extend Snyk’s market leadership as it continues to seize the growing enterprise demand for DevSecOps.



“Jonaki, Myke, David and Michael each bring an incredibly valuable point of view and the right relevant experience to best position us for growing success as we continue to lead the developer security category we invented,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “As DevSecOps becomes increasingly mainstream, together we look forward to helping more global brands shift away from a legacy cybersecurity mindset and fully embrace this cultural revolution.”

These appointments are the latest in a series of strategic business milestones pointing to Snyk’s unflagging innovation, enterprise readiness and long-term financial success. Jonaki, Myke, David and Michael will support the leadership team in serving and expanding Snyk’s rapidly growing customer base, now close to 2,800 developer security-embracing companies , including leading global enterprises such as ABInBev, Citrix, Comcast, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

In addition, Snyk recently closed its seventh successful acquisition, Enso Security , allowing global enterprises to now more effectively manage their overall application security posture and govern a developer security program at scale. Thus far this year, the company has also achieved significant industry recognition, including: inclusion on the CNBC 2023 Disruptor 50 List as well as being named a leader in both the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing and The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q2 2023 report .

New Seasoned Executives Bring Extensive Industry Expertise

As Snyk’s new CMO, Jonaki Egenolf will lead the marketing organization at Snyk, bringing over 25 years of experience building and scaling go-to-market functions across demand, brand and strategy for high growth technology companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Riverbed Technology. Previously, Jonaki spent more than a decade in the cybersecurity industry where she served as the CMO for Threat Stack, and VP of Global Marketing at Veracode.

, as Snyk’s new General Counsel, will lead all legal and government relations matters at Snyk. He is the former General Counsel of Vivid Seats, a leading online ticketing platform, where he built the legal function and led the legal efforts surrounding the company’s 2021 public offering. David previously served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for TripAdvisor. Michael Durso joins Snyk as SVP, Sales, in the Americas. A seasoned technology executive, Michael has over 20 years of sales leadership experience with a consistent track record of helping companies scale revenue, open up new markets and improve overall go-to-market strategy. Most recently, he served as SVP of Sales at CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), where he led a unified sales organization responsible for driving revenue, strategic growth and key partner initiatives across the Americas region. Before his CyberArk tenure, he managed sales organizations for technology leaders including nference, Veeam, VMWare, Dell and Lexmark.



These Leadership Team additions come on the heels of a range of new innovations that further strengthen the Snyk Developer Security Platform announced at SnykLaunch June 2023 . To learn more about what’s next for Snyk, visit: https://snyk.io/blog/snyklaunch-june-2023-recap/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by close to 2,800 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

