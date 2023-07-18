iCAD Signs Strategic Commercial Agreement with Radiology Partners, the Nation’s Largest Radiology Practice

Agreement positions iCAD as Radiology Partners’ breast AI provider, expanding potential for iCAD’s technology to reach millions of women in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it has signed a new strategic multi-year commercial agreement with Radiology Partners, the nation’s largest radiology practice through its owned and affiliated practices.



Under the agreement, which was executed on June 27, Radiology Partners selected iCAD as its provider of breast AI technologies deployed through the Radiology Partners Cloud, allowing iCAD to leverage Radiology Partners’ clinical expertise, AI validation platform, scale, and leadership position to expand access to the Company’s Breast AI Suite to thousands of physicians and millions of patients.



“We were pleased to join forces with Radiology Partners in November 2022, and the finalization of this commercial agreement marks a meaningful milestone in our collective mission to transform radiology by improving the workflow for providers and outcomes for patients,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc.

Nationally recognized for clinical leadership in mammography screening, Radiology Partners provides mammography services to millions of women per year across more than 3,200 facilities, including 17 of the 20 largest health systems in the country.

“The execution of this agreement represents an exciting step forward for Radiology Partners and the patients we serve, and aligns with RP’s vision to partner with the best AI companies in the world. iCAD’s suite of AI solutions is transforming the standard of care in mammography screening, and the body of evidence supporting this technology is already generating interest and demand across our network,” said Dr. Nina Kottler, Radiology Partners Associate CMO for Clinical Artificial Intelligence. “New research from one of our sites recently presented at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) meeting in March demonstrated ProFound AI increased breast cancer detection by 23 percent, without increasing the rate of false positives.1 We look forward to continuing to partner closely with iCAD to expand on our shared mission to take on one of the greatest threats to women’s health nationwide.”

“We are also working with Radiology Partners to deploy iCAD’s technology via the Radiology Partners Cloud, significantly increasing the potential for adoption across their network of facilities and unleashing the ability to improve mammography screening for millions of women across the country. With an initial order from Radiology Partners recognized in 1Q 2023 and the execution of this agreement, we are enthusiastic about the potential of this relationship in 2023 and beyond,” said Ms. Brown.

1 Schilling K. Real-world breast cancer screening performance with digital breast tomosynthesis before and after implementation of an artificial intelligence detection system. Research presentation session presented at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) meeting; March 1-5, 2023; Vienna, Austria.