Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,632 in the last 365 days.

Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before market open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Kaltura will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2023 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

  Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521
International Toll: +1-412-317-6026
   

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
IR@Kaltura.com
+1 617 542 6180

Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more