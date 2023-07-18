Financial Harvest Adds Financial Advisory for Athletes

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors announces the expansion of its personalized financial services, adding wealth management and financial planning to specifically serve the unique needs of professional athletes. The sports advisory, Crown of Life Advisors, is jointly owned by Financial Harvest, LLC, and Kellen H. Williams.



Through Crown of Life Advisors, the Winter Park, Florida, firm is now delivering the high-level, customized financial advisory services it provides individuals and families to professional and amateur athletes, including collegiate student-athletes navigating Name Image Likeness (NIL) contracts.

“We measure how positively we impact our clients,” said David Witter, Financial Harvest Founder and CEO. We know that by helping them assess investment options, tax efficiencies, and management of their assets, we are helping position them to achieve the goals they value and prepare for their long-term needs.

“As sports enthusiasts ourselves, we are aware that sometimes the financial wellness of professional athletes is compromised by the advice they are receiving from the people around them. With an accomplished athlete already on our team, we knew we wanted to expand the client-focused services we offer to support the distinct needs of athletes and their families.”

David Witter, Katie Witter and Kellen H. Williams are joint owners and principles of Crown of Life Advisors. Kellen is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Licensed Investment Advisor who has been part of the Financial Harvest Team since 2018. He holds FINRA Licensing Series 7, 66, 9 and 10. An honor student and star linebacker on the West Orange High School football team, Kellen started as a college walk-on and quickly became a scholarship player playing SEC Division 1 NCAA Football at Vanderbilt University for four seasons.

Kellen’s deep connection to athletes and the decisions they face extends beyond his collegiate success and includes his father’s fourteen-year NFL career, siblings who won state and national championships in track and field and in wrestling, and an older brother who is a professional mixed martial artist and coach.

“Growing up in a family with athletes who competed at every level, from NFL to NCAA, I understand patterns, tendencies and needs that can prevail among athletes,” said Kellen. “Career demands allow little time or energy for athletes beyond training and competing. Our role is to take them beyond what is thought possible with their wealth.”

Among the challenges Crown of Life Advisors helps athletes solve are the shortened earnings timeline, a litigious culture, cash flow balance and dynasty estate planning.

“At Crown of Life Advisors, we recognize that trust is earned, not given,” said Kellen. “We are here to earn the trust of athletes in all stages of their careers and support athletes and their families like they have never been supported before.”

Learn more about Crown of Life Advisors at https://financialharvest.com/crown-of-life-advisors/.

Gain insights on winning in the game and in life on Kellen’s podcast, Plant. Harvest. Prosper. In podcast Episode 11, Kellen interviews his father, Reggie Williams, a former NFL superstar, winner of the NFL Man of the Year Award, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the Sports Illustrated Co-Sportsman of the Year and retired Disney executive.

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL™ and a Certified Succession Planner™ in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist, and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals, provide customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services to their clients. Clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located in Florida, across the United States and internationally.

Financial Harvest is majority owned by women and minorities.

info@financialharvest.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb3872f7-4db6-4912-9506-2d6d95af835a