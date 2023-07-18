Ember Baby Bottle System Named “Bottle Product of the Year” In 2023 Baby Independent Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Baby Innovation Awards today announced that Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform, and their Ember Baby Bottle System has been selected as “Bottle Product of the Year.” The Baby Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry.

The Ember Baby Bottle System is a first-of-its-kind system that harnesses Ember’s patented temperature control technology to deliver perfectly warmed milk in less than five minutes with the touch of a button.

The lightweight and ergonomic Bottle features a modular design for easy cleaning, filling, and assembly. All bottle parts that come into contact with milk or formula are made from BPA-free materials and are food and dishwasher-safe.

Key features include an Insulating Thermal Dome that fits easily into a purse or diaper bag and keeps milk cool for up to four hours. When milk needs to be warmed, the bottle is placed on the Smart Warming Puck, which can be used outlet-free and on the go. Ember's triple-check safety technology utilizes precision sensors throughout the Bottle base to prevent overheating, and Ember’s patented convection current technology circulates liquid to ensure even and precise warming while preserving nutrients and preventing hotspots.

The Bottle itself is completely passive (no bluetooth or battery) and unpowered when it is not in contact with the Puck. The Ember Baby app allows users to warm the bottle remotely and be notified as soon as milk or formula has reached body temperature. The app also provides the ability to track and monitor feedings.

“The Ember Baby Bottle System was designed to take the stress out of feeding time, so parents and caregivers can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying precious moments with their little ones,” said Founder of Ember, Clay Alexander. “We’re honored to receive this accolade and want to thank the Baby Innovation Awards for this important recognition.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted more than 1,825 nominations from around the world.

“Gone are the days of boiling, steaming, microwaving, and guessing safe milk temperature on your wrist. Perfect for use at home or on the go, the Ember Baby Bottle System changes what feeding means for parents and caregivers,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to Ember for creating a system that includes all the essentials for infant feeding and more. We’re pleased to award you with ‘Bottle Product of the Year!’”

About The Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Ember

Ember is a global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink, and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

