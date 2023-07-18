Newregen Announces Partnership With Physicians Weight Loss Centers to Offer Telemedicine Services to Online Customers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Newregen (OTC:NREG), a leading comprehensive wellness services company, today announced the newest company to join the Newregen Now Partner Program, Physicians Weight Loss Centers (PWLC), a national franchise with sixteen locations across five states specializing in physician-approved weight loss programs. Through this partnership, Newregen will offer telemedicine services to all PWLC online consumers, including the Semaglutide product line. This health innovation partnership will initially focus on enhancing access to care for the growing online consumers seeking leading weight loss and wellness therapies.



“PWLC is doing incredible work providing access to important wellness treatments in the communities they serve. This partnership accelerates the customer growth of Newregen on a national level. Together, we will approach new sectors of customer outreach, while still aligning with Newregen’s strong focus on empowering patient success,” said Everett Dickson, Newregen chief executive officer. “This partnership will help us to bring weight loss solutions with frictionless service to the growing online demand.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of partner collaborations as part of Newregen’s expansion of both its business model and industry-leading solutions across key demographic markets in the United States. Through the ongoing partnership, Newregen will offer telemedicine services, with the ability to prescribe Semaglutide + B12, a proven weight loss medication, through the Physicians Weight Loss Centers website and monthly patient support programs. PWLC franchises will also have access to these telemedicine services through direct contracts. This prescription effectively controls blood sugar, helps regulate glucose metabolism, improves glycemic control, targets the appetite control center in the brain to decrease hunger, and improves blood pressure and overall inflammation.

The Newregen Now Partner Program enables partners to create and distribute product educational content and marketing solutions throughout their growing, nationally distributed network and doctor-supervised wellness products. The program provides access to partner-tailored sales and product training, joint marketing programs, and dedicated in-market support through dedicated partner managers. To learn more about current service offerings or to schedule a consultation, visit https://newregen.com or follow along on Twitter at @Newregen_info.



About Newregen:

With offices in Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, as well as a network of ten affiliate offices around the country, Newregen provides adults with innovative and effective treatments to improve quality of life, happiness, and longevity. Their goal is to restore balance and equilibrium within the body so that at the most basic cellular level, your cells can efficiently repair, replace and replicate as they did on day one. Newregen believes in helping people achieve improved internal and external health, increased vitality, and better sleep. Patients with hormone deficiencies, reduced immunity, excess body weight, sexual dysfunction, chronic pain, and many other health problems receive high-quality care at Newregen, delivered with compassion and respect. Newregen is a publicly traded company (OTC:NREG).

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Newregen Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

About Physicians Weight Loss Centers:

Physicians Weight Loss Centers (PWLC) provides a unique weight loss approach to each customer, implementing one of the six distinct and effective weight loss systems developed in-house. PWLC takes the time to teach customers healthy habits that will last a lifetime through a comprehensive approach to weight management that helps individuals learn how to make wise nutritional choices, making the transition from weight loss program to everyday life easier. PWLC offers everything needed to lose weight, with all clients receiving a one-on-one consultation, personalized weight loss plan, specialized weight loss products and a built-in support system. Learn more at www.pwlc.com.



