eWorld Companies Digitizing and Tokenizing Wine Industry With New Non-Fungible Tokens

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, CA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC)(“eWorld,” the “Company”), the owner of specialized wine distributor Angelini Trading Company and global innovators of cutting edge technology, today announces its latest initiative to modernize the wine market with the development of Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) specific to industry. The Company has a growing portfolio of products in the NFT space, including its own cryptocurrency ($VINO), Bitcoin Wine NFT, and a recent acquisition of a 10 percent ownership stake in NFT Distribution Company, Inc. eWorld intends to leverage its expansive network and experience to develop new NFTs that will deliver meaningfully across the wine value chain.

“We are at the forefront of wine, spearheading the introduction of the newest technologies for an industry that has operated with minimal innovation for decades,” said Miroslaw (Mirek) Gorny, Chief Executive Officer at eWorld. “We see an opportunity to transform the way wine is produced, distributed, and experienced, by enhancing transparency, authenticity, and engagement, creating new value for wineries and wine collectors alike. We are meticulously growing our portfolio to provide diverse exposure to the wine industry, from the time-tested traditional modalities to the introduction of next generation technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and NFTs, that will complement and modernize the market to meet demand in today’s digital world.”

NFTs surged on the scene in 2021, mostly for their novelty and owing to their relationship to blockchain technology. Two years later, the NFT market is starting to mature and be recognized for its utility. Non-fungible means that something is unique and cannot be replaced. A bitcoin is fungible, for example, because one bitcoin is exactly the same as another bitcoin. An NFT, on the other hand, is unique. Tokens are digital assets that exist on a blockchain, a decentralized immutable ledger that records and securely stores transactions.

By integrating NFTs into the wine industry, eWorld will enable wineries to establish unique digital assets for each bottle or vintage, effectively digitizing and tokenizing the provenance and authenticity of their wines that can be sold around the world in a secure and transparent manner. Through blockchain-based smart contracts, eWorld's NFT solution will provide a tamper-proof record of a wine's journey from vineyard to consumer, eliminating the threat of counterfeiting, a practice that remains rampant in today’s market. NFTs also provide a novel pathway for wineries to create new customer experiences by minting limited edition tokens that will entitle the holder to exclusive access to events, private tastings, vineyard tours, and more, bolstering customer engagement and brand loyalty by fostering a sense of community and deeper connection with the wine.

Further, with eWorld's NFT platform, wine collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to own and trade digital representations of rare and collectible wines. Each NFT will encapsulate the unique characteristics and history of a specific bottle or vintage, creating a virtual marketplace for wine aficionados to explore, engage, and invest in the world of fine wines.

eWorld's NFT solution will be built on a secure and scalable blockchain platform, ensuring the highest levels of data integrity and privacy. The Company's extensive expertise in blockchain technology and its commitment to innovation will empower wineries to embrace the digital revolution and seize the opportunities presented by the growing interest in NFTs.

About eWorld Companies, Inc.

eWorld Companies, Inc. serves as the parent company of Angelini Trading Company, a reputable business based in the Los Angeles area. Angelini Trading specializes in the distribution of 26 distinct wine varieties sourced from five family-owned wineries. Additionally, they offer products from two artisanal Italian pasta factories, a renowned olive oil company that received the prestigious 2014 award for the world's best olive oil, and other rare specialty food items rarely found in the U.S. market. eWorld's primary focuses include the successful launch of Angelini Trading's Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market, as well as the highly anticipated release of the exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. The initial deliveries have been made to the first 200 retail outlets, with numerous additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit https://ewrcinc.com .

Established in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, Angelini Trading Company was founded with the objective of sourcing exceptional products from the Italian peninsula for global export, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have a longstanding history as merchants and artists, dating back to the 1600s. Although Richard Angelini sadly passed away in 2017, the company remains under family ownership, with his wife, Christina, now serving as the President of the company. For more information, please visit https://angelinitrading.co .

The exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series represents a limited edition collection of NFTs that celebrates and showcases fine wines. This unique series comprises a carefully selected and identifiable range of 10,000 bottles of exceptional wine. Leveraging blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series consists of two components: (1) a tangible and recognizable bottle of Bitcoin Wine, acting as a "physical token" that owners can proudly display in their homes, and (2) a digital asset, also known as "crypto art," which can be added to their online NFT gallery. These physical tokens and digital assets are only available as a paired ensemble, with each bottle of wine featuring a unique QR code that, when scanned, directly links the viewer to the corresponding digital asset. For more information, please visit https://www.BitcoinWine.co .

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.