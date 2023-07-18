Indoor Farming Market Outlook 2023-2028, Top Vendor Share, Size, Strategic Analysis, Growth Opportunity, and Forecast

Indoor Farming Industry Report

The scarcity of land and water required for conventional agriculture is also contributing to the widespread adoption of indoor farming across the globe.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global indoor farming market demand, share, size, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎𝟏.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟓𝟐.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖): 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒%

• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠?

Indoor farming, also known as vertical farming or controlled environment agriculture, is a modern agricultural practice that involves growing crops indoors, mainly in vertically stacked layers or enclosed structures. It is a response to the challenges posed by traditional farming methods, such as limited land availability, seasonal constraints, and climate variability. This method utilizes advanced technologies to create optimized growing conditions, independent of external environmental factors. These technologies include artificial lighting, hydroponic or aeroponic systems, climate control systems, and nutrient management solutions. By carefully controlling the temperature, humidity, light intensity, and nutrient levels, indoor farming allows for year-round crop production with greater precision and efficiency.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?

The global market is majorly driven by the growing global population and the corresponding demand for food. Indoor farming offers a solution to address this challenge by enabling year-round crop production in a controlled environment, independent of external factors such as climate and seasonality, which is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing consumer demand for locally sourced, fresh, and sustainably produced food has provided a boost to the indoor farming market. Indoor farms can be established in urban areas or close to major population centers, reducing transportation distance and ensuring the delivery of fresher produce. The controlled environment in indoor farms also allows for the production of pesticide-free and organic crops, aligning with the growing consumer preference for healthier and more sustainable food options.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Greenhouse

• Indoor Vertical Farms

• Container Farms

• Indoor Deep Water Culture

• Others

𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬, 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐬

o Lettuce

o Spinach

o Kale

o Tomato

o Herbs

o Bell and Chilli Peppers

o Strawberry

o Cucumber

o Others

• 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬

o Annuals

o Perennials

o Ornamentals

o Others

• Others

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞

o Structure

o LED Lights

o HVAC

o Climate Control System

o Irrigation Systems

o Others

• 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞

o Web-based

o Cloud-based

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Aeroponics

• Hydroponics

• Aquaponics

• Soil-based

• Hybrid

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?

The report covers the major market players including:

• AeroFarms

• Agricool

• Agrilution Systems GmbH

• AutoGrow Systems Ltd.

• Bowery Farming

• Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).

• Freight Farms

• FreshBox Farms

• Garden Fresh Farms

• Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

• Logiqs B.V.

• Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

• SananBio

• Sky Greens

• SPREAD Co., Ltd.

• Urban Crop Solutions

• Voeks Inc.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

