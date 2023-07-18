Water Enhancer Market Share 2023: Top Growing Companies Analysis Report 2028

Water Enhancer Market

There is an increase in the demand for non-carbonated drinks across the globe on account of the rising health consciousness among individuals.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Water Enhancer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global water enhancer market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Water Enhancer Market?

The global water enhancer market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Water Enhancer?

Water enhancer is a concentrated flavored formulation that is fortified with various nutrients and functional components. It comprises flavorings, stabilizing agents, chemical thickening agents, artificial colors, and natural sweeteners, such as stevia. It is available in a wide variety of flavors, including lemon, mint, lemon iced tea, strawberry, strawberry lemonade, watermelon, and lime. It is incorporated into plain water to add sweetness, flavor, and nutritional properties. It is considered a healthy alternative to sweetened juices and soda and provides a boost of energy to the consumer.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the water enhancer industry?

At present, the increasing demand for water enhancers, as they make plain water more palatable, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising awareness about the beneficial aspects of drinking water to stay hydrated and maintain healthy skin is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing innovation in packaging technologies, along with expanding retail distribution, is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of nutritional drinks instead of carbonated beverages, which are unhealthy and contain refined sugar, is supporting the growth of the market.

Additionally, the wide availability of water enhancers containing electrolytes, vitamin C, and natural flavors is bolstering the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Fruit Flavored

• Coffee Flavored

• Tea Flavored

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid Concentrate

Breakup by Application:

• Flavouring

• Energy Stimulant

• Functional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacy and Health Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• 4c Foods Corp.

• Arizona Beverages USA (Hornell Brewing Co. Inc.)

• BareOrganics

• Dyla LLC

• Heartland Food Products Group

• Jel Sert Company

• Nestlé S.A.

• SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener (Wisdom Natural Brands)

• The Coca-Cola Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Twinings North America Inc.

• Zhou Nutrition (Nutraceutical International Corporation)



