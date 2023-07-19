Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market Will Gain Momentum By 2026 To Surpass $26.8 Billion | Current Trends And Growth

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market

The growth of infant formula is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry garnered $11.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape.

Innovative packaging to influence buying behavior, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness toward adequate nutrition have propelled the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. In addition, busy consumer lifestyle has fueled the growth of the market. However, surge in breastfeeding due to government initiatives impedes the growth of the market to certain extent. Moreover, the surge in preference for organic infant formula food, rise in use of goat milk in baby infant formula, and addition of prebiotic and probiotics in infant food are expected to offer numerous opportunities in the near future.

In addition, stakeholders are coming up with goat milk infant formula, owing to its high nutritional content and potential medicinal property. It has been recognized that the goat milk is preferable for the infant suffering from cow milk allergy and discomfort. Moreover, goat milk is considered similar to mother’s milk, as it has high amount of oligosaccharide, which helps in boosting the immune system of infants. In addition, goat milk contains A2 casein, which does not cause inflammation, hence is easily digestible for infants. Therefore, stakeholders are preferring goat milk for producing baby infant formula, which is augmenting the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market growth.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. The infant milk segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share. However, the growing-up milk segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Continuous innovation in product functionality along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans.

Based on ingredient, the market is classified into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins and others. The carbohydrate segment contributed for the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the vitamins segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% in between 2019 to 2026.

