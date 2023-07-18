Voice Recognition System Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2023-2029| Nuance, Microsoft, Sensory
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nuance (United States), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Apple (United States), Sensory, Inc. (United States), Voicebox (United States), Inago (Canada), LumenVox LLC (United States), Vocalzoom (Israel).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Voice Recognition System market to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Voice Recognition System Market Breakdown by Application (Control a Smart Home, Instruct a Smart Speaker, Command Phones, Tablets) by Type (BEV, ICE, Others) by System (Speaker dependent system, Speaker independent system, Discrete speech recognition, Continuous speech recognition, Natural language) by Technologies (NLP, ML, Deep Learning) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Voice Recognition System market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.7 Billion at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.4 Billion.
Definition:
A voice recognition system is a technology that allows a computer or other device to recognize and interpret human speech. It is also known as speech recognition or automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology. The system works by using algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze the sound waves produced by a person's voice and convert them into text or other forms of data that can be processed by a computer. Voice recognition systems are used in a variety of applications, including virtual assistants, smart speakers, automotive systems, and call centers. The market for voice recognition systems is growing rapidly as more companies and individuals adopt this technology for their daily operations.
Market Trends:
• Using Advanced System for Making Attractive Content and Adaptability of New Technologies to Drive the Deployment
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Demand of Technological Solution for Voice Recognition System and Increasing Demand for Voice Recognition System and Shopping Systems
Market Opportunities:
• Surging Business Opportunities for Voice Search in Local Businesses and Rising Gaming Industry will boost the Voice Recognition System Technologies Market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Voice Recognition System Market: BEV, ICE, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Voice Recognition System Market: Control a Smart Home, Instruct a Smart Speaker, Command Phones, Tablets
