Ancillary Services Power Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast till 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ancillary Services Power Market had a market value of USD 18.22 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 32.81 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Over the period from 2023 to 2032, the market is expected to experience substantial growth. The main drivers of this growth include the need for grid stability, the expansion of renewable energy installations, and the increasing demand for electricity.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the auxiliary services power market is the demand for grid stability. Maintaining a balance between power supply and demand relies on the stability of the grid. The proliferation of intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar power has increased significantly due to the rising demand for renewable energy installations. However, these sporadic energy sources can cause instability in the grid. Consequently, ancillary services such as frequency management, voltage control, and reactive power support are becoming increasingly crucial to ensure grid stability.

The market for auxiliary services in the power sector is also expanding due to the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. Renewable sources like wind and solar power are gaining popularity due to their positive environmental impact and affordability. However, these energy sources are inherently variable and unreliable, leading to fluctuations in power flow. Ancillary services such as variable generation, demand response programs, and energy storage systems are needed to manage these variations effectively.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for electricity is driving the expansion of the auxiliary services power market. The use of electrical equipment and appliances has risen significantly across various sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial. To ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply, the need for ancillary services such as load control, peak shaving, and grid balancing is growing.

The deployment of advanced technologies like microgrids, virtual power plants, and advanced energy storage systems is also expected to fuel the growth of the auxiliary services power market. These innovations offer new possibilities for energy management and grid stability, reducing reliance on conventional power plants and enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of the system.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• General Electric Company

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Enel S.p.A.

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Dominion Energy, Inc.

• NextEra Energy, Inc.

• EDF Energy

• BP p.l.c.

• Total SE

Factors Affecting the Ancillary Services Power Market

Several factors influence the Ancillary Services Power Market. Here are some of the key factors:

1. Grid Stability: The demand for ancillary services in the power market is driven by the need to maintain grid stability. Ensuring a balance between power supply and demand is essential for grid stability. With the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, ancillary services such as frequency management, voltage control, and reactive power support become crucial in keeping the grid stable.

2. Renewable Energy Installations: The expansion of renewable energy installations plays a significant role in the growth of the ancillary services power market. As the demand for renewable energy sources like wind and solar power increases, ancillary services are required to manage the variability and intermittency associated with these energy sources. Services such as variable generation, demand response programs, and energy storage systems are necessary for optimizing the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

3. Rising Electricity Demand: The increasing demand for electricity across various sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial, is another factor driving the growth of the ancillary services power market. As more electrical equipment and appliances are used, ancillary services such as load control, peak shaving, and grid balancing become essential to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

4. Technological Advancements: The implementation of cutting-edge technologies like microgrids, virtual power plants, and advanced energy storage systems is expected to have a significant impact on the ancillary services power market. These technologies provide opportunities for better energy management and grid stability. They can reduce reliance on traditional power plants and enhance the overall efficiency and flexibility of the power system.

5. Regulatory Frameworks: The regulatory environment and policies related to ancillary services also influence the market. Supportive regulations and incentives that promote the integration of renewable energy sources and encourage the use of advanced technologies can drive the demand for ancillary services in the power market.

These factors collectively shape the growth and development of the ancillary services power market, creating opportunities for service providers and contributing to the overall stability and sustainability of the power sector.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• Spinning

• Non-spinning

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Grid Stability

• Frequency Regulation

• Voltage Support

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

