Automotive Electronics Market Growth Overview, Industry Share, Business Opportunity, In-Depth Analysis Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global automotive electronics market growth, share, size, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎𝟏.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟓𝟐.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖): 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒%
• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐
• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬?
Automotive electronics play a crucial role in the modern automotive industry, revolutionizing the way vehicles operate and enhancing overall safety, efficiency, and comfort. They encompass a wide range of electronic systems and components integrated into vehicles, from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to entertainment and infotainment systems. One of the key areas of automotive electronics is ADAS, which includes features, such as collision avoidance systems, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance. These systems utilize sensors, cameras, and sophisticated algorithms to detect and respond to potential hazards, making driving safer and more convenient. Additionally, they incorporate touchscreens, voice recognition, GPS navigation, connectivity options, and multimedia capabilities, providing drivers and passengers with entertainment and information services.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features and driver assistance systems. With rising concerns about road safety, governments and consumers alike are pushing for enhanced safety measures in vehicles. This has led to the widespread adoption of electronic systems across the globe. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for connectivity and infotainment features in vehicles has driven the expansion of automotive electronics. Consumers now expect seamless integration of smartphones, voice assistants, navigation systems, and entertainment options within their vehicles. This is propelling the integration of sophisticated infotainment systems, advanced connectivity solutions, and in-vehicle communication networks, all powered by automotive electronics.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• Electronic Control Unit
• Sensors
• Current Carrying Devices
• Others
𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Others
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• ADAS
• Infotainment
• Body Electronics
• Safety Systems
• Powertrain
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?
The report covers the major market players including:
• OMRON CORP(OMRNY)
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Infineon Technologies AG
• HGM Automotive Electronics
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Delta Electronics, Inc.
• Atotech Deutschland GmbH
• TRW Automotive
• Continental AG
• Bosch Group
• Altera Corporation
• Lear Corporation
• Aptiv
• Texas Instruments
• Atmel Corporation
• Altera Corporation
• Denso Corporation
