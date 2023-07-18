What Factors Will Drive the Blood Market to Reach $10,253 Million by 2027?

UK, USA, Singapore, Canada Blood Market

How Will the Blood Market Transform Itself with a Projected CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027, Surging from $7,201 Million to $10,253 Million?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic world of healthcare, the blood market has experienced remarkable growth, showcasing its pivotal role in saving lives and advancing medical treatments. With a steady rise in demand, the blood market flourished, generating an impressive revenue of $7,201 million in 2020. However, the journey doesn't end there. Projections indicate that by the year 2027, the blood market is poised to soar to even greater heights, with an estimated value of $10,253 million, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Blood, being a vital fluid in the human body, plays a crucial role in maintaining the proper functioning of organs. However, various chronic medical conditions can lead to a decrease in red blood cells, necessitating blood transfusions. Conditions like leukemia, cancer, and end-stage renal disorders can result in severe complications, requiring the infusion of donated blood. Additionally, trauma injuries involving substantial blood loss and major surgical procedures also necessitate blood transfusions. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in demand for whole blood, plasma, and its components.

To meet this demand, the collection of whole blood and plasma requires the utilization of specialized systems, consumables, and reagents. Key players in the industry, such as Haemonetics Corporation and Grifols, SA, offer systems for the collection of whole blood. These systems are designed to ensure efficient and safe collection processes.

Key Market Players

1. 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎 𝐁𝐂𝐓

2. 𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐀/𝐒

3. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐀

4. 𝐅. 𝐇𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍-𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐓𝐃.

5. 𝐂𝐒𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 (𝐂𝐒𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆)

6. 𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐎 𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒

7. 𝐇𝐀𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

8. 𝐁𝐈𝐎-𝐑𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

9. 𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

10. 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐊 & 𝐂𝐎.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:

By Product:

1. Whole Blood Collection and Processing:

• Whole Blood Collection and Processing Systems: These systems are used to collect and process whole blood donations efficiently and safely.

• Whole Blood Collection and Processing Consumables: Consumables such as collection bags, needles, anticoagulants, and filters are utilized during the collection and processing of whole blood.

2. Source Plasma Collection:

• Source Plasma Collection Systems: These systems are designed for the collection of source plasma, which is a component of blood used for the production of plasma-derived therapeutics.

• Source Plasma Collection Consumables: Consumables specific to source plasma collection, including collection sets and containers, are utilized in the process.

3. Blood Typing Products:

• Blood Typing Systems: These systems are employed to determine blood types and compatibility for safe transfusions. They utilize various techniques, such as serology or molecular methods.

• Blood Typing Reagents: Reagents are used in blood typing systems to facilitate the identification of blood types and detect specific antigens.

4. Blood Screening Products:

• Blood Screening Systems: These systems are utilized to screen donated blood for infectious diseases, such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and others. They employ advanced technologies, including nucleic acid testing and immunoassays, for accurate and sensitive screening.

• Blood Screening Reagents: Reagents are essential components of blood screening systems, enabling the detection and identification of infectious markers.

By End User:

1. Blood and Blood Component Banks: These institutions collect, process, store, and distribute blood and its components to meet the demand for transfusions in various healthcare settings.

2. Diagnostic Laboratories: Clinical laboratories perform blood testing, including blood typing and screening, to support diagnosis, monitor disease progression, and ensure the safety of blood products.

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These facilities perform surgical procedures that may require blood transfusions. They rely on blood banks or external suppliers to provide the necessary blood products.

4. Hospitals: Hospitals often have their blood banks or collaborate with blood and blood component banks to ensure a readily available supply of blood products for transfusions during surgeries, emergencies, or treatments.

5. Others: This category includes various healthcare providers, such as specialty clinics, research institutions, and long-term care facilities, which may require blood products for specific purposes or patient populations.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the blood market?

2. How is technological advancement impacting the efficiency of blood collection and processing systems?

3. What are the most commonly used blood typing systems in the market, and what advantages do they offer?

4. How does the demand for blood and blood components differ between different end users, such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories?

5. What safety measures are implemented in blood screening systems to ensure the detection of infectious diseases?

6. Are there any emerging trends or innovations in the blood market that are likely to shape its future?

7. How do ambulatory surgical centers manage their blood supply and ensure its availability for procedures?

8. What are the challenges faced by blood and blood component banks in meeting the demand for transfusion products?

9. Can you explain the role of molecular testing in blood screening and how it has improved detection accuracy?

10. What regulatory frameworks are in place to ensure the safety and quality of blood products in the market?

