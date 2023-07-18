E-Cigarette Market Outlook, Leading Manufacturers Share, Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Report 2023-2028

E-Cigarette Industry

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “𝐄-𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,”The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global e-cigarette market growth, share, size, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖: 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏.𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖): 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒%

• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐬?

E-cigarettes, also known as electronic cigarettes or vaping devices, offer a smokeless alternative to traditional tobacco smoking. These battery-powered devices vaporize a liquid solution containing nicotine, flavors, and other chemicals, providing users with a sensory experience similar to smoking without combustion and tobacco smoke. The e-cigarette market encompasses a wide range of products, including disposable e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and advanced vaporizers. As society becomes more aware of the risks associated with smoking and governments worldwide tighten regulations on tobacco products, the e-cigarette market has gained traction, presenting a dynamic landscape for innovation, product diversity, and potentially reduced harm alternatives for nicotine consumption.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of smoking and the desire for smoking cessation. E-cigarettes are perceived as a less harmful option compared to traditional cigarettes, as they eliminate tobacco combustion and the associated toxic byproducts. Additionally, e-cigarettes offer flexibility in nicotine dosage, allowing users to gradually reduce nicotine intake and potentially quit smoking altogether, this is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing trend of technological advancements and product innovations is fueling the market growth. E-cigarette manufacturers continuously introduce new devices with enhanced features, improved battery life, and customizable options, catering to the preferences of different user segments.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Modular E-Cigarette

• Rechargeable E-Cigarette

• Next-Generation E-Cigarette

• Disposable E-Cigarette

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Tobacco

• Botanical

• Fruit

• Sweet

• Beverage

• Others

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Automatic E-Cigarette

• Manual E-Cigarette

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Speciality E-Cig Shops

• Online

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Tobacconist

• Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Philip Morris International Inc.

• Altria Group

• British American Tobacco p.l.c.

• Japan Tobacco Inc.

• Imperial Brands PLC

• International Vapor Group

• Nicotek, LLC

• NJOY, LLC

• Reynolds American Inc

• VMR Products LLC

• MCIG Inc.

• ITC Limited

• J Well France

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

