Denim Jeans Market Set to Reach $88.1 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.2% From 2021 to 2030

Denim Jeans Market

In 2020, on the basis of price range, the mass segment acquired $36,456.1 million, exhibiting 64.9% of the global market share.

Western culture specially in developing economies including China, India, and Brazil are some of the factors attributed to growth of the denim jeans market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Denim Jeans Market," The denim jeans market was valued at $56.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $88.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in spending capacity, per capita consumption of the denim jeans, consciousness regarding the cloths suitable for the body types, and acceptance for casual wears for office work drive the growth of the global denim jeans market. However, work from home practices, rise in popularity for loose-fitting clothes, and adoption of voluntary simple lifestyle hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in disposable income in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, has increased the expenditure on personal grooming and clothing. This presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Denim fabric is used in the production of a wide variety of garments, including jeans, jackets, shirts, and others. Jeans are a type of garment commonly made from the denim fabric. Millennial population, who is as more susceptible for changes is the targeted consumer base for denim jeans. Growth in millennial population and rise in disposable income and per capita consumption of denim jeans, especially in emerging countries, such as India and China are likely to garner the denim jeans market growth during the forecast period.

According to the denim jeans market analysis, the denim jeans market is segmented into product type, price range, end user, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into slim fit, loose fit, regular fit, skinny fit, and others. On the basis of price range, it is bifurcated into mass and premium. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into men, women, and children. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty store, online sales channel, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East and Rest of LAMEA).

Based on fitting type, the slim fit segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global denim jeans market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Development in denim fabric and availability of slim fit denim jeans in various patterns boost the demand for slim fit denim jeans. However, the skinny fit segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Skinny fit denim jeans are more popular in the women segment as they look fashionable and stylish.

Based on end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global denim jeans market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that biggest celebrities, athletes, and other artists are paying attention toward fashion and collaborating with some of the world's biggest denim jeans brands, such as Wrangler, Calvin Klein, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Rag & Bone, and others. However, the women segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in spending capacity of working women supplement the demand for premium denim jeans among women.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the considerable denim jeans market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing production of denim, presence large consumer base countries including India and China, and growing millennial population and disposable income. Western dressing style has influenced a lot on India and China and is expected to continue resulting in denim wear increased growth during the forecast period.

The players operating in the global denim jeans industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Canatiba Denim Industry, Diesel S.p.A., H&M Group, Jack & Jones, Kontoor Brands, Inc., Lee Cooper, Levi Strauss & Co., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., PVH Corp., and Under Armour, Inc.

