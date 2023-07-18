Cambridge Resources and Successive Digital Announce Partnership to Deliver Digital Transformation and Advisory Services
This partnership provides transformation and advisory services, leveraging our combined expertise by enabling enhanced services to our new & existing clients.
Partnering with Successive Digital allows us to provide our clients with end-to-end Digital Transformation Services that address their technology and business challenges.”HAZLET, NJ, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Successive Digital, a leading Cloud Native and Data Engineering/AI firm, and Cambridge Resources Inc., a trusted provider of business advisory and residency services, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end transformation expertise in the areas of Cloud Native Development, Digital Transformation, Application Modernization, Enterprise Platform Services, and Data Engineering/AI.
— James E Hoffman
By joining forces, Successive Digital and Cambridge Resources will leverage the expertise of both organizations and are poised to deliver an unparalleled suite of digital services and solutions. The combination of Cloud Native Engineering, Application Modernization, and Data/AI with business advisory expertise will create substantial benefits including unlocking synergies and enabling clients to access a holistic approach to their technology and business needs resulting in accelerated growth, improved efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness.
Key benefits of the Successive Digital and Cambridge Resources partnership include:
Comprehensive Cloud Native Solutions: Customers will have access to a wider range of cloud native services, including Cloud native application development, Application Modernization, Data Engineering/AI, and Enterprise Platform Services. This comprehensive portfolio ensures that organizations can select the solutions that best align with their unique requirements, enabling them to achieve their digital transformation goals effectively.
Seamless Integration: The partnership will facilitate seamless integration of Cloud services with strategic business advisory services. By combining technical expertise with business insights, Successive Digital and Cambridge Resources will provide customers with comprehensive solutions that address both their technological and operational needs, resulting in optimized processes and improved measurable business outcomes.
Cost Benefits: Through this partnership, customers can expect cost efficiencies as they leverage Successive Digital’s expertise in optimizing cloud resources and Cambridge Resources' advisory services focused on operational efficiency. This collaborative approach aims to help organizations reduce their IT expenditure, achieve higher return on investment, and streamline their overall cost structures.
Technology Advancements: Successive Digital's technical prowess combined with Cambridge Resources' industry knowledge will enable customers to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Native Engineering, Data & AI/ML, and Enterprise Platform Services. These advancements will empower businesses to gain valuable insights, enhance decision-making capabilities, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Commenting on the partnership, Bikram Singh, Managing Partner & Chief Growth Officer at Successive Digital, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Cambridge Resources, as their business advisory services perfectly complement our Cloud Native Engineering Services. Together, we will empower organizations to achieve digital transformation by offering a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic guidance."
James Hoffman, President & CEO at Cambridge Resources, added, "Partnering with Successive Digital allows us to provide our clients with end-to-end Digital Transformation Services that address their technology and business challenges. By combining our respective strengths, we can deliver unparalleled value and drive tangible results for our customers."
About Successive Digital
Successive Digital has established itself as a market leader in Cloud Native Development and Data Engineering/AI, empowering businesses to achieve scalability, efficiency, and security in their operations. With a deep understanding of cloud native technologies, Successive Digital has successfully served numerous clients across diverse industries, helping them leverage the power of the cloud to transform their businesses.
For more information, please visit: https://successive.digital/
About Cambridge Resources
Cambridge Resources, renowned for its expertise in business advisory and residency services, has been instrumental in guiding organizations towards sustainable growth and strategic decision-making. Their team of experienced professionals excels in providing insights, analysis, and actionable strategies that enable businesses to optimize their operations and achieve their goals.
For more information, please visit: https://cr-inc.com
Newsroom
Cambridge Resources Incorporated
+1 848-373-1200
info@cr-inc.com