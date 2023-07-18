AI Governance Market Research: Trends, Challenges, and Future Outlook to 2031 | Growing at CAGR of 42.1%

Increasing AI adoption and concerns over bias, fairness, and accountability are driving the AI Governance Market, ensuring responsible and ethical AI practices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI Governance Market was anticipated to be worth $80.78 million in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $2.7 billion.

According to the notion of AI governance, ML technologies must be appropriately researched and developed in order to aid humanity in navigating AI systems fairly. By addressing issues connected to the right to knowledge and potential violations, AI governance seeks to close the accountability-ethics gap that has emerged in technological breakthroughs.

Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly emphasizing the need for AI governance frameworks to address ethical considerations and mitigate potential risks. Organizations are adopting AI governance practices to ensure compliance with regulations related to data privacy, transparency, fairness, and accountability.

With the growing concerns about biased or discriminatory AI algorithms, there is a strong focus on ethical AI development and responsible innovation. AI governance frameworks are being implemented to promote transparency, explainability, and fairness in AI systems, ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a way that aligns with societal values.

AI relies heavily on data, making data privacy and security crucial aspects of AI governance. The increasing importance of protecting sensitive data and ensuring its proper handling throughout the AI lifecycle has led to the adoption of robust data privacy and security measures, including data anonymization, encryption, and access controls.

Recognizing the need for collective efforts in AI governance, collaborations and standardization initiatives are emerging. Stakeholders, including industry leaders, policymakers, and research organizations, are coming together to establish guidelines, frameworks, and standards for AI governance, promoting consistency, interoperability, and best practices across the AI ecosystem.

The key players profiled in the AI governance market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc., QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software Inc., Meta, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI governance industry.

