Former Chief Diversity Officer of New York City to Join RICOVR Healthcare's Advisory Board
Carra Wallace to join RICOVR Healthcare's distinguished advisory board.
I fully support the Company's long-term mission to improve human health outcomes and expand access to care for underserved populations.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RICOVR Healthcare, the creator of the XALIVA® rapid diagnostics platform that provides lab-quality results at point-of-care, announced the addition of Carra Wallace to its distinguished advisory board today.
— Carra Wallace
Carra Wallace was the first Chief Diversity Officer appointed by New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer, responsible for increasing contract opportunities for MWBEs across NYC's agencies and the private sector. Ms. Wallace is the founder of Optimized Diversity Solutions, a strategic advisory firm delivering disruptive solutions that increase the utilization of Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses (MWBEs) and drive transparency and accountability through diversity and inclusion.
The RICOVR Healthcare advisory board also includes Surya N. Mohapatra, former Chairman & CEO of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), and Ben Baldanza, former CEO & President of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE). RICOVR is developing a disruptive technology for point-of-care testing, benefiting businesses, law enforcement, and healthcare systems.
"We are pleased to announce distinguished business leader Carra Wallace to our advisory board," said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Ricovr Healthcare. "We thoughtfully curated this board to include diagnostics, transportation, government-industry, and DEI experts who will provide RICOVR the guidance on strategy and go-to-market priorities."
"I am honored to join the advisory board of RICOVR Healthcare. RICOVR's first product, XALIVA THC, solves an unmet need amid cannabis legalization by detecting only recent use to provide fairness to legal users while ensuring safety. I fully support the Company's long-term mission to improve human health outcomes and expand access to care for underserved populations," said Carra Wallace.
The Company’s next development pathway is for early detection of Preeclampsia, one of the leading causes of maternal and fetal mortality. A total of 76,000 mothers and 500,000 babies die each year from the condition. XALIVA® uses novel plasmonic fiber-optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) technology to provide an ultrasensitive, portable, low-cost, non-invasive test for Preeclampsia.
RICOVR Healthcare is the creator of the XALIVA® rapid diagnostics platform that provides high-quality, rapid diagnostics results using a small amount of saliva. The Company's product pipeline includes rapid point-of-care tests for THC, drugs of abuse, reproductive health, and infectious diseases. The Company boasts a distinguished advisory board and management team of scientists and engineers committed to positively impacting society. In addition, the Company has strong partnerships with leading research institutions and medical device manufacturing companies around the globe.
