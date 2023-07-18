Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market to Reach $8,548.46 Million USD by 2029 – QY Research Inc. Report

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to increase from $2,160.18 Mn USD in 2023 to $3,519.29 Mn USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, according to a new market research report. The report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, reveals that the revenue of the global Recirculating Aquaculture System market is projected to reach $8,548.46 million USD by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.17% during the period from 2023 to 2029.The study takes into account the significant impact of various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, while estimating market sizes. These factors have had a substantial influence on the industry, shaping the market dynamics and driving the demand for Recirculating Aquaculture Systems.The North America market for Recirculating Aquaculture System is expected to witness significant growth, with revenue estimated to increase from $1,282.43 million USD in 2023 to $2,052.02 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. The region's growing focus on sustainable aquaculture practices and the rising demand for seafood products are among the key drivers of market growth.In Europe, the Recirculating Aquaculture System market is also poised for substantial expansion. The market is estimated to increase from $1,450.68 million USD in 2023 to $2,283.46 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The region's increasing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional aquaculture methods and the need for efficient water usage are expected to fuel the demand for Recirculating Aquaculture Systems.Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness robust growth in the Recirculating Aquaculture System market. The market is estimated to increase from $2,160.18 million USD in 2023 to $3,519.29 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising population, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing demand for high-quality seafood products are driving the market in this region.The global Recirculating Aquaculture System market is highly competitive, with several major manufacturers leading the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Skretting, Xylem, RADAQUA, PR Aqua, AquaMaof, Billund Aquaculture, AKVA Group, Hesy Aquaculture, Aquacare Environment, Qingdao Haixing, and others. By Company• Skretting• Xylem• RADAQUA• PR Aqua• AquaMaof• Billund Aquaculture• AKVA Group• Hesy Aquaculture• Aquacare Environment• Qingdao Haixing• Clewer Aquaculture• Sterner• Veolia• FRD Japan• MAT-KULING• Fox Aquaculture• Pentair• Innovasea• Nocera• BioFishency• SENECT• Alpha AquaSegment by Type• Closed Type• Semi-closed TypeSegment by Application• Indoor System• Outdoor SystemAs the market continues to grow, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing product offerings, expanding market presence, and meeting the evolving demands of consumers.The research report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers influencing the global Recirculating Aquaculture System market. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing product offerings, expanding market presence, and meeting the evolving demands of consumers.The research report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers influencing the global Recirculating Aquaculture System market. It offers insights into market segments, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, helping industry participants and stakeholders make informed decisions. 