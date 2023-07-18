Managed Services Market Research Report: Key Growth Drivers and Challenges | Growing at CAGR of 11.3%

Cost-effective IT management and rising complexity of IT environments and cybersecurity threats drive the Managed Services Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Managed Services Market, which was valued at $205.52 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $594.8 billion.

A third-party supplier is in charge of supplying and administering a client organization's specific IT services or operations. This form of business model is known as managed services. These services could include hardware and software administration, technical support, network security and monitoring, and data backup and recovery. The provider offers these services via a subscription-based model, typically for a fixed monthly or yearly fee. This strategy enables businesses to outsource IT management, freeing up internal resources.

The adoption of cloud computing is driving the demand for cloud-based managed services. Organizations are leveraging cloud platforms to enhance scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency. Managed service providers are offering a range of cloud-based solutions, including cloud management, cloud security, and cloud infrastructure services.

With the rising number of cyber threats and high-profile data breaches, cybersecurity has become a top priority for businesses. Managed service providers are expanding their offerings to include comprehensive cybersecurity solutions such as threat monitoring, incident response, vulnerability management, and security awareness training.

Many organizations are adopting hybrid IT environments, combining on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud services. Managed service providers are offering hybrid IT management solutions to ensure seamless integration, optimization, and security across diverse environments, enabling organizations to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud-based resources.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies are revolutionizing the managed services space. AI-powered solutions are being used for proactive monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated incident response. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is streamlining routine tasks, improving efficiency, and reducing human errors in managed services delivery.

Overall, the Managed Services Market is witnessing a shift towards cloud-based and hybrid solutions, an increased focus on cybersecurity, and the integration of AI and automation technologies to enhance service delivery and meet evolving customer demands.

The key players profiled in the managed services market forecast report include IBM, HCL, TCS, Atos, AT&T, Cisco, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Accenture, and Dimension Data.

