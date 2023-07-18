Digital Pathology Market (USD 1.79 Billion by 2030): Achieves Record-breaking Growth in Meeting Healthcare Requirements

Digital Pathology 2023

The key market players analyzed in the market report include 3DHISTECH LTD, Danaher Corporation, Glencoe Software Inc., Nikon Corp, Roche, and Perkinelmer Inc.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital pathology is a branch of pathology that involves the acquisition, management, and interpretation of pathology information using digital imaging technology. It allows pathologists to analyze high-resolution digital images of tissue samples, instead of viewing physical slides through a microscope. Digital pathology can improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis, as well as facilitate collaboration and remote consultations among pathologists.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟑𝟓.𝟕𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕𝟗𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report provides comprehensive information on the market trends, including insights into the top segments and key investment opportunities. The report also likely includes a detailed analysis of the value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario, which can be beneficial for businesses looking to expand their operations or enter a new market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3DHISTECH LTD

• Danaher Corporation

• Glencoe Software Inc.

• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche

• VisoPharma A/S

• Perkinelmer Inc.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global digital pathology market is analyzed across types, applications, and end-user.

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

