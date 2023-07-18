Worldwide Demand For Gluten free snacks market Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.3% By 2031

Gluten free snacks market

The demand for gluten free snacks has grown in recent years. People's adherence to gluten free diets has increased.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Gluten Free Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Drugstores and Pharmacies, E commerce, and Others), and by Generation (Millennial, Generation X, and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global gluten free snacks industry was estimated at $843.6 million in 2021, and is set to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17259

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growing awareness about gluten intolerance along with surging awareness about health consciousness among the global population will boost the growth of the global gluten free snacks market. Furthermore, a surge in the number of celiac patients and gluten-related allergies will create huge demand for gluten free snacks. In addition, the surging popularity of convenience diets among the millennial population will create new growth avenues for the global industry. However, huge product costs and easy availability of substitute food products such as functional foods and food supplements can put brakes on the global industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

By Region, Europe contributed notably toward the global gluten free snacks market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global gluten free snacks market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. The growth of the regional market over the anticipated timeline is owing to rise in product penetration in countries such as Germany and surging product demand from millennial population in Europe.

According to the Gluten free snacks market opportunities, region wise, Europe garnered the major gluten free snacks market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout gluten free snacks market forecast period. In 2021, Europe is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for gluten free goods.

𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6e351ef68a014b311eafe602d25675bc

The millennial segment to lead the global market growth over the forecast period

In terms of generation, the millennial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global gluten free snacks market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to surge in demand for ready-to-eat healthy foods and easy access to healthy snacks and convenience foods among the millennial population.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Freedom Foods Group Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Mondelez International Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Quinoa Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Valeo Foods Group Ltd.

On the basis of generation, the millennials segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $383.2 million in 2021 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the rising trend of corporate executives and sportsmen consuming low-calorie and gluten free foods are likley to supplement the gluten free snacks market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17259

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Sugar free cookies market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-cookies-market-A16895

Sugar Free Mints Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-mints-market-A31654

Organic Snacks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-snacks-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.