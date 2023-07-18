Submit Release
Charlesbank Capital Partners Appoints Bert Duarte to Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Bert Duarte to Managing Director.

Mr. Duarte joined Charlesbank as a Principal in 2021. Since joining Charlesbank, he has been an instrumental member of the healthcare team, leading the investment in Action Behavior Centers and serving on the board of MDVIP.

Brandon White, Managing Director said, “Bert has been an incredible addition to the healthcare team and to Charlesbank. In putting the team first, thoughtfully exercising investment judgment, working tenaciously to generate strong returns for our investors, and treating everyone with respect, Bert consistently embodies our values and demonstrates his deep commitment to the firm. We are pleased to recognize his extraordinary leadership and contributions with this well-deserved promotion.” 

Mr. Duarte earned his BA from Harvard University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contact: Maura M. Turner
  617-619-5457
  mturner@charlesbank.com
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f880aa8-2220-498a-ae61-aacb4a356e01


Primary Logo

Bert Duarte

Managing Director, Charlesbank Capital Partners

