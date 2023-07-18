Risk & Insurance Names Three CorVel Clients as Winners of 2023 Risk All-Star Awards

Partnership enhances risk management strategies and improves outcomes for Fairfax County, Virginia, Carhartt, and Lithia & Driveway

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced that three of the company’s partners were named 2023 Risk All-Stars by Risk & Insurance, including risk leaders from Fairfax County, Virginia, Carhartt, and Lithia & Driveway. The award program recognizes emerging risks and mitigation strategies and highlights outstanding individuals responsible for managing risk or claims for their employers in a way that drives the industry forward.



Randy Jouben, Risk Manager for Fairfax County, Virginia, developed an “employee first” philosophy by implementing new resources for first responders, including onsite physical therapy, developing provider panels that focused on patient-centered care, initiating wellness checks to ensure claims were progressing, and establishing an integrated pharmacy program to track and monitor opioid usage.

Ashley Arvin, Safety Program Coordinator at Carhartt, one of America’s leading manufacturers of durable workwear and outdoor apparel, formed an ergonomic core team to manage workplace injuries caused by a shift in manufacturing models. The team utilized feedback provided by AI-driven VelocityEHS Ergonomics, based on video footage of employees performing their duties. They then used this information to modify workstations and counsel associates on how to avoid repetitive stress injuries.

Kara Sepulveda, Senior Corporate Risk Manager at Lithia & Driveway, one of America's largest automotive retailers featuring most domestic and import franchises, partnered with CorVel Corporation to implement an RMIS system to identify risk and manage claims between corporate and various dealers. Utilizing CorVel’s CareMC Edge System, Lithia can now better manage first-party claims and financial information, providing more accurate data and faster outcomes on claims.

“We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies and celebrate their achievements in providing innovative ways to manage claims and deliver a higher level of care for their injured employees,” said CorVel President and CEO Michael Combs.

The Risk & Insurance All-Stars winners were announced in the July 2023 issue of Risk & Insurance® and are featured on their official website, in an eNewsletter, and in the digital edition of the magazine.

