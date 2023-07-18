Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Size – USD 507.92 Billion in 2028, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing innovations in crypto space is driving growth of DeFi platform market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Decentralized Finance Platforms market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Decentralized Finance Platforms industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2030

The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms market size is expected to reach USD 507.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 43.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. DeFi is a decentralized financial platform and can replace middlemen such as brokerages and banks. It enables automatic execution of smart contracts and manages interest payments. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of DeFi platforms market.

A major factor driving the market growth is transparent financial transactions on DeFi platforms, and payment settlements in real-time. DeFi platforms help automate a range of financial services using smart contracts. It is a peer-to-peer financial service system, where users can access services, such as borrowings as well as derivatives and margins trading, without a centralized intermediary. However, DeFi platforms differ from traditional banks and users may face various risks during transactions.

In recent years, DeFi platform market has gained traction among crypto-enthusiasts, and is attracting investors across regions. This platform operates on blockchain technology, and aims to replace centralized financial institutions as they do not collect fees and charges on transactions. DeFi platform offers a whole range of financial services, ranging from asset management, borrowing, lending, and trading, which is driving growth of the market.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Compound Labs, Inc., MakerDAO, Aave, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor Network, and Badger DAO.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Decentralized Finance Platforms market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global DeFi Platforms market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blockchain Technology

Decentralized Applications (dApps)

Smart Contracts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assets Tokenization

Compliance & Identity

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Data & Analytics

Decentralized Exchanges

Prediction industry

Stablecoins

Others

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Decentralized Finance Platforms prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Regional Landscape section of the Decentralized Finance Platforms report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

