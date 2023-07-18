Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size/Share Worth US$ 37.3 Billion by 2028, at a 7.51% CAGR

Women's Health Diagnostics Market

The rising prevalence of health issues that impact the overall well-being of women represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global women's health diagnostics market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Women's Health Diagnostics Market?

The global women's health diagnostics market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during 2023-2028.

What are Women's Health Diagnostics?

Women’s health diagnostics are the medical tests and procedures that are specially designed for monitoring and screening the health of women. They comprise various testing solutions, such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography, biopsy, bone density scan, pelvic exam, and computed tomography (CT). They benefit in diagnosing and treating urological disorders, autoimmune diseases, pregnancy, menstrual problems, and ovarian, breast, and cervical cancer. Besides this, they aid in detecting several disorders and preventing complications while improving the life of women.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the women's health diagnostics industry?

At present, the increasing incidence of numerous lifestyles and chronic disorders among women represents one of the major factors impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising number of diagnostic and imaging centers across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing demand for women’s health diagnostics due to the increasing health consciousness and awareness about early diagnosis is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) and hepatitis, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for industry investors.

Besides this, the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment solutions that provide a faster and enhanced diagnosis is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, governing agencies of various countries are promoting women’s health awareness, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Diagnostic Devices

o Biopsy Device

o Imaging and Monitoring Devices

o Accessories and Consumables

• Diagnostic Tests

o Breast Cancer Testing

o PAP Smear and HPV Test

o Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Breast Cancer

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Osteoporosis Testing

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

• Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospital and Diagnostics Centers

• Home Care

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Cook Group Incorporated

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• General Electric Company

• Hologic Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

