Male Grooming Products Market Size, Industry Statistics, Sales Estimation, Future Growth Insights 2023-2028

Male Grooming Products Market

Male grooming products help maintain the overall hygiene and physical appearance of men.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on male grooming products industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global male grooming products market size reached US$ 79.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

What are male grooming products?

Male grooming products are an array of personal care goods specifically tailored for men's hygiene and aesthetic needs. They are extensive product lines that include body care items including body washes, soaps, and deodorants, as well as other related products such as beard care products and colognes. They also include skincare necessities involving moisturizers, cleansers, face washes, and shaving creams. These items are developed to specifically address the needs of men's skin and hair, which frequently have physiologic requirements that are very different from those of women.The rapid growth of the male grooming industry is a testament to a broader societal shift, with men worldwide becoming increasingly aware of their appearance and personal hygiene.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the male grooming products industry?

The global male grooming products market is undergoing robust growth, primarily driven by evolving consumer attitudes towards personal care and wellness. Along with this, the growing consumer base, due to the increasing disposable income and urbanization, is fueling market growth globally. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms has provided consumers with easy access to a vast array of products, including niche and premium offerings that were once inaccessible, thereby further stimulating market expansion. Apart from this, product innovation is a significant driver in this sector, with companies continually launching new products formulated with natural and organic ingredients to cater to a consumer base increasingly conscious of product safety and environmental impact. Furthermore, an emergent trend in the market is the increasing demand for men's cosmetics, including products such as concealers and bronzers, reflecting a broader societal acceptance of men's makeup. This shift in consumer behavior, combined with manufacturers' efforts to innovate and diversify their product portfolios, is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever PLC/NV

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Beiersdorf AG

• L’Óreal SA

• Coty, Inc.

• Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA)

• PUIG

• SL

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Panasonic Corporation

Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Male Toiletries

• Electric Products

• After Shave Lotions

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacy Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

