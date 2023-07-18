Baking Enzymes Market to Reach $ 19.4 Bn by 2032 with 7.2% CAGR | Healthier Bakery Products and Improved Shelf Life

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Baking Enzyme Market has been experiencing significant growth, with a value of USD 15.01 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 19.4 billion by 2032. This substantial expansion is anticipated to be accompanied by a robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this upward trajectory, notably the increasing demand for bakery products, which stems from changing consumer preferences, the continuous growth of the food industry, and the rise in disposable income among consumers worldwide.

One key driver behind the surging demand for enzymes in baking is their remarkable ability to enhance dough handling and improve the quality of baked goods. Furthermore, these enzymes play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of bakery products, addressing a crucial concern for both manufacturers and consumers. As health consciousness becomes more prevalent among individuals, the demand for healthier baked goods has witnessed a substantial upswing. Baking enzymes are particularly sought after in this context due to their capacity to reduce the sugar and fat content in baked goods while preserving their flavor and texture, meeting the growing need for healthier alternatives.

Top Leading Players in Baking Enzyme Market:

• DSM

• Novozymes

• AB Enzymes

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• VEMO 99 Ltd.

• Aum Enzymes

• SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG

• Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

• Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Driving Factors and Restrain of Baking Enzyme Market:

Driving Factors:

1. Growing Demand for Bakery Products: The increasing popularity of bakery products, such as bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies, has been a significant driver for the baking enzyme market. Consumers' changing lifestyles, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes have led to an upsurge in the consumption of baked goods.

2. Enhanced Product Quality and Shelf Life: Baking enzymes are used to improve the quality, texture, and appearance of bakery products. They help in increasing the shelf life of products, reducing staling, and improving the overall taste, which attracts more consumers and drives market growth.

3. Clean Label and Natural Ingredients Trend: With the growing focus on natural and clean label ingredients, baking enzymes have gained traction as they are perceived as safe and natural alternatives to traditional additives and chemical agents.

4. Advancements in Enzyme Technology: Ongoing research and developments in enzyme technology have resulted in the creation of more efficient and specialized baking enzymes, catering to specific bakery applications. These advancements have further propelled market growth.

5. Cost-Effectiveness and Productivity: The use of baking enzymes can lead to cost savings in the baking process, as they facilitate faster production and reduce waste. These factors have driven their adoption among bakery manufacturers.

Restraints:

1. Regulatory Constraints: Some regions may have stringent regulations regarding the use of certain enzymes in food products. Compliance with these regulations can be a significant challenge for baking enzyme manufacturers, limiting market growth.

2. Allergen Concerns: Some baking enzymes may be derived from allergenic sources like wheat, which can pose challenges for consumers with allergies. This may restrict the market's potential in catering to specific consumer segments.

3. Perception and Awareness: Lack of awareness about the benefits of baking enzymes among small and medium-sized bakeries may hinder market growth. Additionally, some consumers might be skeptical about using enzyme-based additives, affecting their adoption.

4. Market Consolidation: The baking enzyme market may witness consolidation, with a few key players dominating the industry. This consolidation could potentially limit competition and innovation.

5. Availability of Substitutes: While baking enzymes offer various benefits, there might be alternative additives or technologies that can achieve similar results, providing competition to the baking enzyme market.

Baking Enzyme Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook-

• Carbohydrases

• Proteases

• Lipases

• Others

By Application Outlook-

• Bread

• Biscuits & Cookies

• Cakes & Pastries

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

