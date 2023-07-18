Small Businesses via Offshore Outsourcing See Labor and Operational Cost Benefits of 30% to 50% - IBN Tech BPO Services

BPO Services for SMBs in the US by IBN Technologies Leading Outsourcing Services Provider IBN Technologies

Labor, at 70% of total spending, remains the #1 US small business cost! IBN Tech’s outsourcing solutions help save operational costs by an avg. of 30% to 50%.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 small business statistics show that reducing costs is a top priority for US small business owners. Research indicates that labor costs often constitute a massive (70%) portion of a company's expenses, placing considerable strain on financial resources. However, by embracing offshoring, businesses can tap into wage disparities between countries, resulting in substantial savings.

IBN Tech, a leading outsourcing services provider, connects small businesses from around the US with skilled offshore professionals, enabling companies to access specialized expertise that either may not be readily available locally in the US or is not affordable to SMBs. By harnessing this global talent strategy, businesses gain a competitive advantage, enhance productivity, and foster innovation, contributing to sustained growth. IBN also offers other BPO Services that enable businesses to expand operations by assisting at a strategic level.

Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Tech says “We believe that offshoring not only reduces costs but also provides small businesses with the flexibility and scalability they need to adapt to market changes and seize new opportunities.”

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and often face unique challenges including in finance and accounting, bookkeeping, data entry, mining and back-office processes with time-consuming traditional approaches, limited manpower, and restricted budgets. IBN Tech is at the forefront of providing tailored, offshore outsourced strategic solutions to small businesses worldwide. They help their clients focus on core competencies and offer end-to-end back-office support solutions with significant expertise; also, technology-driven solutions, where required, provided by third-party services. Small businesses can effectively delegate these critical tasks offshore, freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on strategic initiatives and core business functions, while saving nearly 40% to 50% on their overhead costs in the US.

Ajay Mehta points out “Small business statistics vary greatly from business to business, offering unique advantages to those who understand them. Businesses can adapt to ever-changing markets by adopting offshoring initiatives, which demonstrate their sustainability.”

As small businesses adapt to the evolving economic climate, offshoring emerges as a strategic solution that addresses challenges and fuels progress. By capitalizing on offshore outsourcing initiatives, businesses can enhance their agility, competitiveness, and overall performance, as can be seen in outsourcing case studies offered by IBN Tech at https://www.ibntech.com/casestudies/ . It serves as a reliable partner, empowering small businesses to overcome limitations, fortify their groundwork, and pave the way for sustainable and continuous growth.

Source: https://www.ibntech.com/pressrelease/small-business-statistics-reveals/

About IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies LLC is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 24 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry sectors.

Contact Details:

USA:

IBN Technologies LLC

66 West Flagler Street Suite 900 Miami, FL 33130

India: Global Delivery Center

IBN Technologies Limited

42, Electronic Co-Operative

Estate Limited Satara Road,

Parvati, Pune, Maharashtra 411009

