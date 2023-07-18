Dialysis Market Update 2023: Predicted to Surpass USD 129.75 Billion by 2028, Report

Dialysis Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis: The two primary modalities of dialysis are hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD). HD involves the use of an artificial kidney (dialyzer) to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood, while PD uses the patient's peritoneal membrane as a natural filter. HD is more widely practiced, but PD offers certain advantages like greater flexibility and convenience for patients.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have improved the effectiveness and efficiency of dialysis treatment. Innovations include the development of high-flux dialyzers, improved dialysis machines, and online hemodiafiltration, which combines diffusion and convection to enhance toxin removal. These advancements aim to enhance patient outcomes, reduce treatment time, and minimize complications.

Rising Demand for Home-Based Dialysis: There is a growing trend towards home-based dialysis, particularly peritoneal dialysis, driven by factors like patient convenience, greater autonomy, and reduced healthcare costs. Home-based dialysis allows patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes, thereby improving their quality of life.

Product Innovation and Market Competitiveness: The dialysis market is characterized by intense competition among key players, leading to continuous product innovation. Companies strive to develop advanced dialysis machines, dialyzers, and consumables that offer improved biocompatibility, enhanced clearance rates, and increased efficiency. Market players also focus on expanding their geographical presence through partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Cost and Reimbursement Challenges: Dialysis treatment can be costly, posing challenges for patients and healthcare systems. High treatment costs include expenses for equipment, consumables, medications, and regular monitoring. Additionally, reimbursement policies and limitations can affect patient access to dialysis, particularly in low-income regions.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: The rising prevalence of kidney diseases, particularly chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is a major driver of the dialysis market. Factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension contribute to the growing incidence of kidney diseases worldwide.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is a significant driver for the dialysis market. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to developing kidney diseases, and the prevalence of kidney failure increases with age. As the global population continues to age, the demand for dialysis treatment is expected to rise.

Market Segmentation:

Dialysis Type:

a. Hemodialysis (HD): This involves the use of a dialysis machine to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. HD is further categorized into conventional hemodialysis and high-flux hemodialysis.

b. Peritoneal Dialysis (PD): PD utilizes the patient's peritoneal membrane as a natural filter. It involves the infusion and drainage of dialysis fluid through a catheter implanted in the abdominal cavity. PD can be further categorized into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

Product Type:

a. Dialysis Machines: These are the devices used to perform dialysis treatment. They regulate blood flow, control dialysate composition, and monitor various parameters during the process.

b. Dialyzers: Also known as artificial kidneys, dialyzers act as filters to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood during hemodialysis.

c. Dialysis Consumables: This category includes various consumables used in dialysis treatment, such as dialysis catheters, bloodline systems, dialysis solutions, and dialysis accessories.

End User:

a. Dialysis Centers: These are specialized healthcare facilities where patients visit for regular dialysis treatments. Dialysis centers are equipped with the necessary infrastructure, staff, and equipment to provide dialysis services.

b. Home-Based Dialysis: Some patients receive dialysis treatment at home, either through peritoneal dialysis or with the help of portable hemodialysis machines. Home-based dialysis offers convenience and flexibility to patients who prefer to receive treatment in their own environment.

Geography:

The dialysis market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have unique market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and healthcare systems influencing the dialysis market.

Patient Demographics:

The market can also be segmented based on patient demographics, such as pediatric dialysis, adult dialysis, and geriatric dialysis. Each segment may have specific requirements and considerations in terms of dialysis treatment.

These segmentation approaches help stakeholders understand different aspects of the dialysis market and tailor their strategies accordingly.

Competitive Landscape:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Rockwell Medical Inc.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (acquired by Fresenius Medical Care)

