Bubble Tea Market Size | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Emerging Trend and Growth Forecast to 2030

bubble tea market

The bubble tea market was pegged at $2.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $4.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Low price of bubble tea, health benefits associated with it, and expanding retail market drive the growth of the global bubble tea market . Europe would register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% by 2027.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. It is prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used to enhance the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by consumers.The adoption of bubble tea has been quite high in developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3194

The leading market players analyzed in the global bubble tea market report include Share Tea, Fanale Drinks, ChaTime, CoCo Fresh, Huey-Yuhe Enterprise, Quickly, Kung Fu Tea, BobaLoca, Bubble Tea Supply Inc., Happylemon, T Bun International, and Grand Chainly. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

The report segments the global bubble tea market based on base ingredient, flavors, component, and region. By base ingredient, it is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is categorized into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. By component, it is classified into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e4eeb722c77120b79ab8ef374572d4f5

Based on base ingredient, the black tea segment has contributed to more than two-fifths of the global bubble tea market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The green tea segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% till 2027. The oolong tea and white tea segments are also evaluated in the market report.

Based on flavor, the fruit flavor segment has accounted for more than three-fifths of the global bubble tea market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the chocolate flavor segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The other segments analyzed in the report take in original flavor and coffee flavor.

Based on geography, North America hasheld the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the global bubble tea market. At the same time, Europe would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period. The other regions discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Flash Sale Is Back Get 15% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3194