Global Motorsport Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2029

Motorsport

--Mercedes-Benz

--Toyota

--Red Bull Racing

--Citroen

--Ferrari

--Joe Gibbs Racing

--Roush Fenway Racing

--Team Penske

--McLaren

--Hendrick Motorsports

The global Motorsport market size was valued at USD 56035.69 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period, reaching USD 122608.91 million by 2028.

Motorsport or motor racing is a global term used to cover the group of competitive sporting events which mainly involve the use of motorized vehicles, whether for competition or non-competition. Terminology can also be used to describe forms of the game for two-wheel motor vehicles under the name of motorcycle racing and includes off-road races like motocross. Motorsports are competitive events that take place worldwide and use highly optimized and customized motor vehicles for racing competition. There are different types of motor vehicles used in these competitions, such as cars, bikes, go-karts, boats, trucks, and snowmobiles, etc. The most popular are cars and are generally called car racing. Motor racing is currently promoted through different race series like Formula One, Formula V6 Asia, Formula Nippon, GP2, Formula Three, Formula Palmer Audi, f2, Formula Atlantic, etc., collectively classified in Formula Racing and others.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Motorsport market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

- Analytical Tools: The Global Motorsport Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

- Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the Motorsport market on a global and regional scale.

- Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Motorsport market segments and sub-segments.

--Broadcasting

--Ticketing

--Advertiser/Sponsorship

--Race Host Fees

--Others

--Formula racing

--Sports car racing

--Stock car racing

--Touring car racing

--Off-road racing

--Others

