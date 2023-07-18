Endodontic Consumables Market Expected to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 6.28%

Endodontic Consumables 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 1956.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028. Endodontic is a branch of dentistry that involves the study and treatment of dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It is among the most commonly opted method of treatment and is carried out by an endodontic. It involves a variety of procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

List of Key Players

Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, EdgeEndo, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd. and Septodont Holding.

The endodontic consumables market is segmented into product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into endodontic files, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. The endodontic file segment dominated the market in 2020, due to rise in number of root canal procedures, advancement in technology in the field of orthodontics and lack of proper oral hygiene. Further, the endodontic file segment is classified into materials and type. Under the material, the endodontic consumables market is classified into stainless steel files and alloy foils. Under the type, the endodontic consumables market is classified into a handheld RC file and rotary file.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into dental clinic and hospital and dental academic research institute. The dental clinic segment led the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of dental disease such as dental caries and dental cracks, increase in number of geriatric population and development in the technology in the healthcare sector.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global endodontic consumable devices market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics, hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Dental surgeons are more vulnerable for contracting and transmitting the Corona virus. Subsequently, this led to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures across the world.

