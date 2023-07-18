HiPhi Makes its European Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

HiPhi Z at Goodwood HiPhi Y – David Ding and Duke of Richmond HiPhi Y at Goodwood

China’s Best-Selling Premium EV brand, HiPhi, made its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- China’s Best-Selling Premium EV brand, HiPhi, made its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, drawing crowds with the daring styling and world-first technologies of its HiPhi Z Digital GT and the HiPhi Y Mid-Size SUV.

On the opening day of the Festival of Speed, tens-of-thousands of intrigued onlookers filed through ‘Electric Avenue’ to see HiPhi Y – the first time the car had ever been showcased to the public. With HiPhi’s trademark No-Touch wing-opening automatic doors, and the world-first HiPhi Bot – an infotainment screen mounted on a robotic arm – the HiPhi Y is the latest evolution in the brand’s LuxTech philosophy. Visitors were able to sign up for more information on Y, with orders opening before the end of the year.

HiPhi Founder, David Ding, flew from the brand’s home in Shanghai specially to spend time at the Festival of Speed, giving the Duke of Richmond – founder of the Festival of Speed – a personal tour of the HiPhi Y. The Duke was treated to a first-hand experience of the Y’s wing-opening doors, impressed by its spacious interior and practical wing openings.

Elsewhere at the event, the all-electric Digital GT HiPhi Z took to the famous Goodwood hillclimb during the First Glance Run, attracting the attention of tens of thousands that lined the route. HiPhi Z started deliveries in China at the end of 2022, providing a maximum output of 494kW via dual electric motors, giving acceleration from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.8 seconds. The 120kWh battery offers a potential range of over 430 miles (CLTC). The car’s radical, futuristic digital styling incorporates PML (Programmable Matrix Lighting) intelligent headlights which combine with the world-first HiPhi Star Ring ISD (Intelligent Signal Display) light curtain allowing the HiPhi Z to interact with the world around it.

HiPhi CTO and Co-Founder Mark Stanton said: “Our strategy has very deliberately been to focus first on building the brand in China before expanding globally when we feel the time is right. Now, with HiPhi as the best-selling premium EV brand in China, we believe that time is now. We couldn’t think of a better place to begin the global expansion of HiPhi than the Festival of Speed, with in-person attendance of over 200,000 and a digital audience of tens of millions. Already, interest from Goodwood attendees in the world-first technologies and groundbreaking styling of our cars has drawn hundreds of sign-ups as we begin to build the HiPhi family of owners outside our domestic market, and we hope hundreds more will join them.”

The appearance at Festival of Speed comes on the back of the recent announcement of HiPhi’s expansion into Europe. The HiPhi X and the HiPhi Z are now available to order in Germany and Norway and the first vehicles are already registered for road use, following inspection by TÜV SÜD. Customers will soon be able to experience the dual flagship models of HiPhi X and Z at Europe's first HiPhi Hub showroom, located at Munich Airport, with HiPhi Y due to follow later in the year.

Product information is available at the new global HiPhi website. Further European markets will be announced soon.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a new luxury intelligent electric technology brand jointly created by Human Horizons with relevant parties, especially users, through innovative "co-creation" approach. It aims to establish a closer "relationship" between people and the world, creating a "harmonious" yet different world experience.

For further information, please visit official website at www.hiphi.com

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is an innovative mobility technology company focused on the future intelligent transportation, redefining the future travel experience with the "three intelligent strategies" of intelligent vehicles, intelligent transportation, and intelligent cities.

The company's business encompasses research, development and production of new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, cloud computing, and other fields of technological exploration and industrialization.