Application Modernization Services Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 69.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 16.5%

Application Modernization Services Market

The rise in government support for promoting the use of application modernization services is fueling the application modernization services market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global application modernization services market generated $15.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $69.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the global application modernization services market is driven by an increase in the integration of cloud and DevOps technology in application modernization and a rise in demand for improved software functionalities. In addition, the rise in government support for promoting the use of application modernization services is fueling the industry's growth. However, the high implementation cost of application modernization services and the lack of skilled employees with expertise in application modernization hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, the proliferation of AI and ML technologies and the rise in the trend of a microservices architecture are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11910

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The application modernization services market has witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Due to the increasing number of people working remotely and relying on online communication tools, the risk of cyber-attacks increases, making application modernization services solutions more essential for businesses to protect against these threats during the pandemic.

• Moreover, several companies are now investing to incorporate advanced and innovative solutions as well as advanced security operations for seamless transfer of condition-based and predictive cyber security requirements, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global application modernization services market revenue, owing to the rising adoption of advanced software functionalities in business applications to increase business efficiency. However, the small and medium sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in adoption of application modernization services among SMEs across the globe.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11910

Based on end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global application modernization services market revenue. Due to the increase in usage of integrated AI and automation features, businesses can automate routine tasks such as data entry and customer service. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032. However, the IT and telecom segment is expected to portray the most prominent CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032. , owing to the high rate of technological adoption and increasing demand for high-end security among enterprises.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global application modernization services market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. owing to the development of infrastructure and the rise in investments in the application modernization service market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the rise in the adoption of new technology among leading companies.

Buy the Complete Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6a2fa4ec3b1836a828730f66f6f5677c

Based on service type, the application re-platforming segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global application modernization services market revenue, as it helps to update the application's underlying architecture and technologies, such as upgrading from a monolithic architecture to a microservices-based architecture, adding new features, improving the user experience, and improving security and compliance. Furthermore, the application portfolio assessment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising need to improve business performance and reduce operational costs to boost demand for the application portfolio assessment services.

The global application modernization services industry is dominated by key players such as Alibaba Cloud, Cisco Systems Inc., Genexus, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Agiletech Vietnam, Elluminati Inc., Line Corporation and Go To. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application modernization services industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11910

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Report:

1. Application Management Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter