POS Security Market: An Overview of Market Dynamics, Prime Determinants of Growth, Competitive Landscape, 2022 to 2031

POS Security Market

POS Security Market by Offering, by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Market to grow rapidly owing to the fact that organizations rely on POS systems prioritize POS security to protect sensitive customer data, protect POS systems, safeguard customer transactions.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "POS Security Market by Offering (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Healthcare, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pos security market garnered $4.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Prime Determinants of POS Security Market:

The global POS Security Market is experiencing growth due to the factors such as a surge in demand for adoption of digital payment modes among the consumers, growing craze of mobile payment and online payment among the youth of developing nations, and compliance with regulations and rise in fraudulent activities in E-commerce. However, lack of awareness among employees for the use of POS systems restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increasing use of payment applications across different industry verticals is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the industry in the upcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

The global market for POS security is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By offering

Solution

Services

By deployment mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By enterprise size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By industry vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading market players of the global pos security market analyzed in the research include CardConnect, Epos Now, Vend, Upserve, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Morphisec Ltd., Lightspeed, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., AO Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pos security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

