Global Gift Cards Market Trend, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2029

Global Gift Cards Market Size is projected to Reach Multimillion USD by 2029, In comparison to 2022, at unexpected CAGR during the forecast Period 2023-2029.

Latest Report On Global "Gift Cards Market" | Types (Open Loop, Closed Loop, E-gifting, ), End User (Accommodation, Delicacy, Spa Service, Others) - Research reports includes key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Who are the global manufacturers of Gift Cards market in 2023-

--Expedia Group

--Airbnb

--Hilton

--Hyatt

--Choice Hotels International

--Marriott International

--Radisson Hotel Group

--Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

--Accor

--Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

--Best Western

--IHG Hotels & Resorts

Gift Cards Market Overview 2023-2030

The global Gift Cards market size was valued at USD 1337.02 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.15% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1431.9 million by 2027.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees. Visa and MasterCard credit cards produce generic gift cards which need not be redeemed at particular stores, and which are widely used for cashback marketing strategies. A feature of these cards is that they are generally anonymous and are disposed of when the stored value on a card is exhausted.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Gift Cards market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Global Gift Cards market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2030, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. As key players in the industry adopt effective strategies, the market is expected to expand further, presenting numerous opportunities for advancement.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

- Analytical Tools: The Global Gift Cards Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

- Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the Gift Cards market on a global and regional scale.

- Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Gift Cards market segments and sub-segments.

What are the different "Application of Gift Cards market"?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users

--Accommodation

--Delicacy

--Spa Service

--Others

What are the different "Types of Gift Cards market"?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category

--Open Loop

--Closed Loop

--E-gifting

