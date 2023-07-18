Endoscopic Ultrasound Market to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2031: Unveiling the Impact of Technological Advancements

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 3.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 383.31 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 - 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market is categorized based on applications, including oncology, pancreatic conditions, and others. In 2021, the pancreatic conditions segment held the largest market share, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The growth is driven by a higher incidence of pancreatitis and a rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools.

Regarding end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Hospitals dominated the Endoscopic Ultrasound Market in 2021, and this dominance is expected to continue during the analysis period. The increased number of hospitals and advancements in healthcare infrastructure contribute to this trend.

North America was the leading region for the endoscopic ultrasound market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to a higher prevalence of pancreatitis, the introduction of new products, and the presence of key industry players in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to an increase in gastrointestinal disorders' prevalence and a large population base.



The global Endoscopic Ultrasound Industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key trends. Technological advancements and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures play a crucial role in propelling the market forward. These advancements have enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of endoscopic ultrasound procedures, making them more attractive to both healthcare providers and patients.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population is contributing to the market's expansion. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 60 years and older is projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This aging population is more susceptible to gastric disorders and various lung diseases, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic tools like endoscopic ultrasound to assess and manage their health conditions effectively.

Furthermore, the increase in government expenditure on healthcare is fostering the market's growth. Governments worldwide are recognizing the importance of investing in advanced medical technologies and equipment to improve healthcare outcomes. As a result, there is a growing focus on supporting the adoption and accessibility of endoscopic ultrasound devices in healthcare facilities, which further stimulates the market's expansion.

In conclusion, the Endoscopic Ultrasound Market is driven by technological advancements, the surge in minimally invasive procedures' adoption, the growing geriatric population prone to health issues, and increased government healthcare spending, all contributing to its promising growth prospects.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endoscopic ultrasound EUS Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of products, the endoscopes segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on application, the pancreatic conditions segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on the end user, the hospital segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Boston Scientific Corporation,

CONMED Corporation,

Cook Medical,

Limaca Medical,

Medtronic, Inc.,

Olympus Medical,

Pentax Medical,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Sonoscape Medical Corp.,

Stryker Corporation

