Revolutionizing Sustainability and Performance: The Rise of Retread Tires in the Automotive Industry

Retread Tire Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retread is a re-manufacturing process for tires that replace the tread on worn tires. Retreading is applied to casings of consumed tires that have been inspected and repaired. There are two main processes used for retreading tires, called Mold Cure and Pre Cure. Compared with new tires, the cost-effectiveness of retreaded tires has led to accelerated sales. In addition, retreaded tires Market are environmentally friendly, which contributes to the overall expansion of the market, as consumers are more likely to show a preference for sustainable solutions. Subsequently, more and more manufacturers began to use retreaded tires in commercial and heavy vehicles. The expansion of the logistics industry and the rising demand for freight have created a favorable environment for the sales of retreaded tires.

As a result of the increased wear and tear on tires, the demand for retread of tire has increased. Fleet operators are looking at opportunities to save costs while maintaining a sustainable and safe vehicle fleet. Fleet owners have sought to tackle this problem is the use of retread tires, which many are finding to be beneficial. Retread tire quality also has improved significantly in recent years as a result of the introduction of advanced technology. Besides this, increasing awareness among consumers about the type of tire, coupled with rising average sale prices of new tires, will push the demand in the market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Bridgestone Corporation,

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA,

Continental AG,

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.,

Pirelli & C. SpA,

Alliance Tire Group,

Apollo Tires Ltd.,

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.,

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd,

Hankook Tire Co.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

◆The rising demand for cost effective & economical tires, growing logistics market, and rising demand for retread tire in light commercial vehicle are driving the growth of the market.

◆Less reliability is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

◆Environment friendly, and technological development can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 - Retreading of tires has always been a popular concept with heavy commercial vehicles, but with time the potential benefits of using it for light commercial vehicles have been noticed. In a light-duty car, the manufacture of a single tire consumes an average of 26 liters of oil, while retreading the same tire consumes only 9 liters of oil, which accounts for almost 34% of the new manufacturing process. On the other hand, according to the Retread Tire Association, for a large SUV, the cost of a new set of four tires is about $1,000. Almost 50% of the cost is saved by adopting retreading for light-duty vehicles.

Various tire manufacturing companies are launching retread tire, for instance, Michelin launched two new pre-mold retreads to expand its lineup of tire retread technologies. This retread offers fuel savings through its innovative compound tread for a lower total cost of ownership. Also, Goodyear tire & rubber company and cooper tire & rubber company stated that they have entered a definitive transaction agreement to increases scale to support investments in New Mobility and Fleet Solutions. Thus, retreading suppliers are now focusing on light-duty vehicle along with certain tire manufacturers entering into the retreading business, such as The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for light commercial vehicles. Thus rising demand for retread tire in light commercial vehicle will drive the demand for retread tire market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Russia and rest of Europe),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific),

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

