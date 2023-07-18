The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment accounted for major share of the global smart medical devices market

Smart Medical Devices Market - Infographics- AMR

The demand for cardiovascular segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart medical devices market was valued at $31.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $132.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 15.4%

• Current Market Size: USD 31.5 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2022- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The Smart Medical Devices Market can be categorized into two primary segments: Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Devices. Within the Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices segment, there are further subdivisions into Wearable and Non-Wearable devices. Notably, the demand for Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices is expected to drive the fastest market growth during the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these devices and the anticipated launch of pipeline products.

A notable example of this trend is VitalConnect, Inc., a prominent player in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology. In November 2020, VitalConnect made a significant stride by introducing its VitalPatch RTM cardiac monitoring solution. This innovative solution is designed for patients requiring extended Holter monitoring. Such advancements and product launches are contributing to the robust growth in the Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices segment of the Smart Medical Devices Market.

The Smart Medical Devices Market is divided into several applications, including Blood Glucose Monitoring, Cardiovascular, and others. Among these applications, the Cardiovascular segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This surge is driven by various factors, including the growing elderly population, continuous technological advancements, and the increasing effectiveness of smart medical devices.

The significance of the Cardiovascular segment's growth can be highlighted by data from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. In 2019, there were approximately 703 million individuals aged 65 years or older worldwide. Projections indicate that this number is expected to double to 1.5 billion by the year 2050. The percentage of the population aged 65 years or above has already increased from 6.0% in 1990 to 9.0% in 2019 and is predicted to reach 16.0% by 2050. This demographic shift implies that one in six people across the globe will be aged 65 years or older, emphasizing the growing demand for smart medical devices, particularly in the Cardiovascular segment.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Omron Corporation (Omron Healthcare)

Novo Nordisk

DexCom, Inc.

Sonova

Medtronic, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

VitalConnect Inc.

Apple Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

